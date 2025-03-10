Estonia's annual Native Language Day e-dictation contest back this Friday

Friday, March 14 is Native Language Day in Estonia, and for the 18th time, Vikerraadio will be hosting a live nationwide e-dictation exercise to celebrate. This year, participants will be put to the test with a text dedicated to the Year of the Estonian Book.

What had initially been intended as a one-off event has since grown into one of the most anticipated events celebrating Native Language Day, with not just individuals but also hundreds of schools as well as growing numbers of companies, organizations and institutions taking part in the live nationwide writing exercise each year.

This Friday, the e-dictation entry form will go live on Vikerraadio's homepage in the morning.

The text of this year's e-dictation exercise will be read live on Vikerraadio beginning at 10:25 a.m. Estonian time (UTC+2), and participants will have until 11 a.m. to submit their entries. The exercise text will be recited live on air several times in a row.

The e-dictation page has also been adapted for use by blind and low-vision participants, and deaf and hard of hearing participants can participate via a video version of the text that will be released simultaneously on ERR.ee.

The e-dictation text will be read live on air by Vikerraadio editor Kaja Kärner and on video by ERR news editor Veronika Uibo.

Vikerraadio managing editor Kaja Kärner reciting the text of the e-dictation exercise live on air. March 14, 2021. Source: e-etteütlus

Six special categories, including one for Estonians abroad

The results of the e-dictation competition will be announced live on Vikerraadio that same day, on a program starting at 2:05 p.m. during which the exercise text itself will be explained in detail as well.

Participants both across Estonia and abroad are encouraged to participate in the e-dictation event. In addition to the overall winner – who submitted the most accurate entry the fastest – winners will also be announced in six additional categories: students, adults, Estonian philologists and Estonian language teachers, non-native speakers, hard of hearing people as well as Estonians living or studying abroad.

A special prize will go to the most accurate entry typed and submitted via smart device, and further prizes will also be drawn between all participants of the exercise.

For anyone who wants to warm up before Friday, a practice test (link in Estonian) is already available on Vikerraadio's homepage.

Compiled by Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI) senior language planner and e-dictation team member Maire Raadik, the practice test questions are based on common mistakes and language hotline questions from previous years.

Students at Tartu Jaan Poska High School taking part in the e-dictation exercise in class. March 14, 2024. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

The authors of the 2025 Native Language Day e-dictation exercise text are:

Joosep Susi, junior lecturer of literature didactics and Estonian literature at Tallinn University (TLÜ);

Peeter Päll, chief language planner, Institute of the Estonian Language (EKI);

Maire Raadik, senior language planner at EKI;

Helika Mäekivi, chairperson of the Estonian Association of Copy-editors (EKL) and language adviser at the University of Tartu (TÜ);

Merilin Aruvee, lecturer of L1 didactics at TLÜ;

Helin Kask, language policy adviser at the Ministry of Education and Research;

Ester Põldma, language editor and proofreader at Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

Native Language Day is celebrated in Estonia on March 14, marking the birthday of Estonian poet Kristjan Jaak Peterson.

Peterson, who died in 1822 at the age of just 21, was nonetheless a key figure in the emergence of Estonian national literature and is regarded as the father of modern Estonian poetry.

Friday's e-dictation exercise is being organized by Vikerraadio together with the Institute of the Estonian Language and the Ministry of Education and Research.

Marju Aasma's handwritten entry in a Vikerraadio e-dictation exercise. March 14, 2023. Source: Private library

