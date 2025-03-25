X!

Wood grouse visiting green areas and yards in the town of Paide

News
Photo: David Palmer/Creative Commons
News

Many residents of Paide have encountered a capercaillie in the city's green areas or even in their own yards since January, despite the bird's natural habitat being the forest.

Virge Võsujalg, a board member of the Estonian Wildlife Rescue Association, receives reports about the visits of this majestic bird almost daily.

Residents of Paide have tried to capture the capercaillie and return it to the forest, but so far without success.

"As things stand, if you approach it, it flies higher, then keeps flying farther and higher. You just can't catch it," Võsujalg explained, adding that capturing the bird requires patience.

"I'm waiting until its mating season instincts kick in and it comes closer to me. As soon as it does, I'll take it and bring it to join the others for the mating dance," Võsujalg said.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

