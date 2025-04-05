X!

Ferry Regula departures on Virtsu-Kuivastu route canceled due to high winds

News
The ferry Regula.
The ferry Regula. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR
News

Due to high winds, Saturday's scheduled departures of the ferry Regula on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, serving Muhu and Saaremaa, have been canceled.

The Regula has been standing in for the ferry Piret during dock work, and was scheduled to depart from Kuivastu to Virtsu at 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., and from Virtsu to Kuivastu at 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Katrin Aron, the director of service and commercial operations at TS Laevad, noted that the ferry Tõll is operating on its regular schedule.

She confirmed that tickets purchased for departures on the Regula remain valid as general queue tickets for departures served by the Tõll.

According to weather forecasts, winds in the region are expected to subside by Sunday.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

