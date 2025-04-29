Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

With Tuesday, April 29 marking International Dance Day, a performance took place next to Tallinn's main train station (Balti jaam). According to Triinu Aron, director of the Independent Dance Stage, and one of the promoters of the action, the aim was to raise awareness of the need to recognize dance as an art form in its own right.

The action started at noon on Tuesday, with the reading of a brand new Dance Day manifesto. This was followed by spontaneous performances by members of Tallinn's dance community, each lasting a few minutes and focusing on movement and physicality.

"International Dance Day is a new initiative that brings together a group of people who care about contemporary dance – dance artists, choreographers, practitioners, dance students, thinkers, organizers and others – for an hour in a public urban space," explained Triinu Aron, director of the Independent Dance Stage and one of the promoters of the action.

"This is our way of celebrating International Dance Day and drawing attention to the challenges in the field in Estonia that are in need of solutions. Contemporary dance needs to be recognized as a distinct and important artistic field, taking into account its specificity and particularities," Aron added.

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dances promoted by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theater Institute. The event takes place every year on April 29 – the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), who is considered to be the "father" or creator of modern ballet.

---

