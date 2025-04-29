X!

Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

News
International Dance Day action at Tallinn's Balti jaam.
International Dance Day action at Tallinn's Balti jaam. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

With Tuesday, April 29 marking International Dance Day, a performance took place next to Tallinn's main train station (Balti jaam). According to Triinu Aron, director of the Independent Dance Stage, and one of the promoters of the action, the aim was to raise awareness of the need to recognize dance as an art form in its own right.

The action started at noon on Tuesday, with the reading of a brand new Dance Day manifesto. This was followed by spontaneous performances by members of Tallinn's dance community, each lasting a few minutes and focusing on movement and physicality.

"International Dance Day is a new initiative that brings together a group of people who care about contemporary dance – dance artists, choreographers, practitioners, dance students, thinkers, organizers and others – for an hour in a public urban space," explained Triinu Aron, director of the Independent Dance Stage and one of the promoters of the action.

"This is our way of celebrating International Dance Day and drawing attention to the challenges in the field in Estonia that are in need of solutions. Contemporary dance needs to be recognized as a distinct and important artistic field, taking into account its specificity and particularities," Aron added.

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dances promoted by the International Dance Council (CID) and the International Theater Institute. The event takes place every year on April 29 – the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), who is considered to be the "father" or creator of modern ballet.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

19:45

Estonian Refugee Council launches new campaign to support Ukrainian mothers

19:35

Gallery: International Dance Day celebrated with performance in Tallinn

19:00

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

18:18

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

17:39

Tartu Rütmika third in rhythmic gymnastics Toronto World Cup event

16:58

City of Tallinn terminates employment relationship with Elena Glebova

16:21

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

15:59

Estonia beats Croatia to take second win in ice hockey world championships

15:39

Over 1,200 historic explosives found in Saaremaa

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

28.04

Sick leave certificates for burnout increased rapidly in 2024

28.04

Estonian-language education switch not without difficulties one year in

09:48

Entrepreneurs put forward 450 proposals to improve Estonia's economy

07:53

Narva border closure likely to increase traffic at southeastern crossings

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington

28.04

Iceland's Eurovision star Daði Freyr to perform in Tallinn on May 9

08:51

Extreme instability: Price of reserve power from a few cents to thousands of euros

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo