Court ruling on Lääneranna school downsizing to be made by October

Metsküla Elementary School.
Metsküla Elementary School. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The Supreme Court of Estonia will make a ruling on the dispute over the closure of schools in Lääneranna Rural Municpality, Pärnu County by October at the latest.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court judges asked questions to the affected parties. Among other things, the judges examined why the municipality had decided to close schools in the rural municiaplity and how much local involvement there was in the decision.

The judges asked the parents' representatives how communication with the municipality took place and to what extent the cuts affected their children's schooling. Parents of pupils from Koonga, Metsküla and Virtsu schools were all present in court.

The parents said they had not been listened to and that the decision was unexpected and ill-considered. Both the administrative and circuit courts have dismissed their appeals.

"This trial could provide some answers to how wiser decisions could be reached in the future, so that we don't have the controversies that we have had here with the closure of these schools," said Püü Polma, a representative of the Metsküla community.

"The question is whether the opinions that have been expressed by the other parties have been taken into account and the decisions made based on them. Not everything has been taken into account, and that is what is causing the resentment." Polma said.

"I hope that the discussion will also create the kind of legal clarity that was causing the main issue here and that it will also establish legal clarity for other municipalities and communities in the future," said Mayor of Lääneranna Rural Municipality Ingvar Saare,

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktualne kaamera"

