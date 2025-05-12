This year's E-Monday sale day biggest to date

Starting today, more than 330 online stores are taking part in E-Monday (E-smaspäev) with their special offers, making it the largest joint campaign of Estonian online retailers to date.

"We thoroughly updated the E-Monday website's functionality this year, including the structure of the search engine and the ability to filter by category," said Tõnu Väät, CEO of the Estonian E-Commerce Association, which organizes E-Monday. "Users can now more easily select multiple categories at once and the site will display offers available within those categories."

The previous E-Monday took place in March, during which Estonians ordered a total of 1.52 million parcels to parcel machines, marking a 13 percent year-over-year increase. "E-Monday played a significant role in that growth. Another notable figure is that in March, around 72 percent of parcel volume came from Estonian companies and 28 percent from abroad," Väät added.

Last year, Estonians set a record by ordering a total of 17 million parcels to parcel machines alone, two million more than the previous year. In 2023, Estonian e-commerce generated €5.2 billion in turnover, an 18 percent increase year over year, accounting for nearly 25 percent of total retail trade. E-commerce in Estonia has been growing annually by 15 to 20 percent and is expected to reach 40 to 50 percent of all commerce within the next decade.

The Estonian E-Commerce Association checks the background of all online stores participating in E-Monday and continuously monitors their activities to ensure compliance with the campaign's official standards.

E-Monday is a shopping event organized by the Estonian E-Commerce Association, during which various online stores offer special deals to consumers over a 24-hour period. This spring's campaign runs from the first seconds of May 12 until midnight at 11:59 p.m. E-Monday takes place four times a year — in March, May, September and November. The first E-Monday was held in 2014.

