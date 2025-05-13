Rescue workers free fox cub from under car hood in Tallinn

On Monday, rescue workers helped free a fox cub that had crawled under the hood of a car in Tallinn's Pirita district.

The Alarm Center said it was contacted at 10:15 a.m., by a person reporting that a fox had climbed into a Škoda Octavia on Vabaõhukooli tee.

Rescue workers who arrived at the scene found the young animal under the hood and released it back into the wild.

Pirita District Council urged residents to keep an eye out.

"Right now, quite a few fox cubs are growing up in Pirita. Let's stay alert, try not to disturb them, and call for help if we see an animal in distress," a Facebook message said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!