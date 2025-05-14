X!

Minister: End of US microchip restrictions good news for Estonian tech sector

Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the United States' decision to reverse what he called the Biden administration's "mistaken decision" on chip sales restrictions is good news for Estonia's technology sector.

"Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it would reverse the previous U.S. administration's decision to restrict the export of high-tech chips to certain European Union member states and NATO allies. While the precise details of the decision are still emerging, yesterday's announcement is a step in the right direction and deserves recognition," said Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

"In January, I said that the decision to limit chip exports — and thereby access to artificial intelligence technologies — for some EU member states and NATO allies was unjustified and harmful, both to the countries left in the second tier and to the United States itself, and that it needed to be reversed swiftly," Tsahkna stated.

Tsahkna emphasized that Estonia had been actively working in recent months to get the U.S. to reconsider the decision.

"During three visits to Washington earlier this year, I raised the issue of the restrictions in meetings with members of the U.S. government, senators and representatives. Our diplomats in both Tallinn and Washington have worked hard over the past few months to get the chip restrictions lifted," Tsahkna said.

According to Tsahkna, efforts will now continue to ensure smooth cooperation among allies in the development of artificial intelligence. "In this field, countries need to work more closely together, not create barriers to the supply of technology to allied nations. For Estonia and our companies, which have been global leaders in implementing innovative solutions, there is a great deal to gain from the lifting of these restrictions," said Tsahkna.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

