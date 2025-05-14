X!

Interior minister stops PPA's use of license plate recognition cameras

Security camera (picture is illustrative).
Source: ERR
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro has suspended the use of automatic number plate recognition cameras by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) until the necessary legal amendments are made.

"It has now become clear that the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and the storage of the data they collect must be regulated more precisely and substantively," said Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). "In this situation, the precautionary principle concerning infringements on fundamental rights outweighs the principle of expediency."

According to Taro, public trust in the institutions responsible for internal security and public safety has traditionally been very high.

"People feel that our country is safe thanks to law enforcement officers who serve all residents of Estonia with integrity. That's why I believe that for law enforcement agencies to use modern technological tools in their work, they need a clear mandate from society — one that can only be granted by the people's representatives in the Riigikogu," he said.

Taro noted that this will require changes to the law, and that the Ministry of the Interior will begin preparing proposals immediately, taking into account the recommendations presented by both the representative of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice and the Data Protection Inspectorate.

The Ministry of the Interior has maintained that the regulation of ANPR and the applicable legal norms should be more clearly and comprehensively outlined in legislation. The collection, retention and use of data is lawful when carried out within the framework of existing laws, based on a clear law enforcement or criminal procedural purpose and in a proportionate manner.

In light of these considerations, the PPA suspended its use of ANPR cameras starting Wednesday, pending greater legal clarity.

PPA Director General Egert Belitšev said the agency had been operating the cameras in accordance with the Police and Border Guard Act, the Law Enforcement Act and the currently valid police data register statute.

"As of yesterday, the Chancellor of Justice's Office and the Data Protection Inspectorate have both firmly expressed the position that the legal basis for using ANPR has so far been insufficient. While ensuring safety and solving crimes are priorities for the police, it's equally important that the Estonian public trusts the methods we use in investigations. We will submit our conclusions and proposals to the Ministry of the Interior as soon as possible, and we hope the necessary legislative amendments will follow quickly. ANPR is a very important tool for the police and discontinuing its use directly reduces our ability to apprehend criminals and also undermines overall safety in Estonia," said Belitšev.

In mid-April, Eesti Ekspress published an in-depth report revealing that the police have been using a nationwide network of more than 200 ANPR cameras for over 10 years. Each month, the system captures over 20 million images of vehicles, which are stored and searchable — both manually and automatically — in a continuously updated database.

No law currently authorizes such use of cameras or the associated database. The creation and operation of the system have never been publicly discussed and both the prime minister and at least the last two interior ministers reportedly learned of its existence from Eesti Ekspress journalists.

Initially, Interior Minister Taro expressed support for the system. On May 2, he told ERR that the Police and Border Guard Board badly needs the ANPR system and that he had no intention of issuing a directive to stop its use. He also rejected the notion that the system was unlawful.

--

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

