Experts: People should be more knowledgeable about surveillance cameras

This week, Interior Minister Igor Taro suspended the use of police number plate recognition cameras until clearer rules are established. Experts say full regulation of different forms of CCTV isn't realistic, so public awareness needs more focus.

Surveillance cameras have become something of a trend. A careful look around any average route can reveal dozens, and their growing use is reflected in the fact that camera-related complaints now rank among the top three.

Reiko Tääker, director of G4S's service and operations center, said private interest in security cameras has risen sharply. "In the past, cameras were mostly used by businesses — expensive and not really bought by individuals. Today, it's clear that private demand has grown significantly as people invest more in their own safety," he said.

Using a security camera comes with responsibilities, primarily under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Simply put, before installing a camera, the user must consider what security risk they're trying to mitigate. Housing associations, businesses and private individuals are often the worst offenders.

"There have been cases where someone films into a neighbor's bedroom window and thinks it's fully legal — claiming they're protecting their property because a thief could come from the neighbor's yard," said Data Protection Inspectorate lawyer Kirsika Kuutma. "This issue has gone through multiple legal levels. Or employers watching to see how often workers go to the bathroom, whether their breaks are ten minutes or twelve, and then there are the cameras in locker rooms..."

Regulation of public space surveillance is more fragmented. In Tallinn, there are 600 public cameras. Of those, 247 are used by the city's transport department for traffic monitoring. These do not identify individuals and footage is retained for 21 days under the Traffic Act.

The remaining 353 cameras are mainly located in the Old Town and city center. Funded largely by the city, they are under the control of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Tallinn Municipal Police chief Elari Kasemets said footage is not stored on the agency's servers. "We can view real-time footage from certain cameras, but it isn't recorded or processed by us. That responsibility lies with the Police and Border Guard Board, whose right to use the footage is based on the Law Enforcement Act," he explained.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise has questioned whether all such cameras truly comply with legal requirements. Legal clarification is expected for public space regulations.

Henry Tamberg, head of law enforcement and criminal procedure at the Ministry of the Interior, said the ministry is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to review rules for placing cameras in public. "There may need to be a more detailed list of who can install them, where and under what conditions," he said.

Other proposals to organize the state's camera network are also on the table.

Data protection lawyer Kuutma pointed out that legislation should more clearly regulate cameras in the healthcare sector, such as in care homes and hospital rooms.

Kasemets added that municipal police feel local law enforcement should have the authority to use video footage for traffic monitoring.

Buying and using a security camera is extremely easy. Especially online, purchases come only with an installation manual. Many users may not realize they're legally required to post a sign identifying the camera owner if it records third parties. Data processing begins as soon as the camera is turned on. In some European countries, like Belgium, cameras must even be registered with police before use.

"Of course, if a camera is placed in a public area, there must be a valid legitimate interest assessment," said G4S's Tääker. "But in Estonia, it's often handled backwards — people install first and only do the assessment if a problem arises. At this point, pretty much anyone can install a camera wherever they want."

G4S operates about 15,000 cameras across Estonia, most of which monitor the premises and surroundings of institutions. But state procurement sometimes results in cheaper cameras ordered from China.

Märt Läänemets, a researcher at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, warned that all the data could end up in China. "We're filling the country with Chinese cameras. Sure, our police and agencies can work effectively, but all that information could also reach China. They're not taking over the world with guns and rockets, but with technology — to gain access, observe, analyze and act when needed," he said.

Both the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Information System Authority warn that China poses a risk to Western nations by fostering technological dependency and collecting data.

All experts cited see security risks in Chinese technology. Amid the rush to install more cameras, Läänemets emphasized that we must not forget how China has historically built a society based on surveillance and control.

--

