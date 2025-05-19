Social media-sourced health advice ranges from ER visits to witchcraft

When doctor's appointment wait times are long or prescribed treatments don't help, some people turn to social media in search of solutions. An Estonian study of a Facebook health group suggests that while doctors are trusted as diagnosticians, people may still turn to alternative healers when dealing with more complex issues.

"Writing a question on a group's wall is much quicker and easier than going to see a doctor. When someone has a health concern, they want an immediate answer or solution — not to wait days, weeks or even months. On social media, people respond to your problem within moments," said Berit Renser, a junior research fellow in media studies at Tallinn University. At the same time, she acknowledged that people turn to social media for health solutions for many other reasons as well.

Renser describes in more detail the kinds of situations in which people seek help on social media and what kind of advice they receive in a recent scholarly article. Her work is based on a study conducted between 2017 and 2020, during which she monitored the activity of a health-focused Facebook group. She analyzed 100 posts and approximately 1,000 accompanying comments. In addition, she conducted interviews with six active group members. "Within the group, biomedical and alternative approaches exist side by side — along with everything in between," the junior researcher noted.

From infusions to superfoods

According to Berit Renser, the Facebook group she studied is a large and highly active community where people shared their health concerns and asked for advice. "When someone posted a question on the wall, they could receive dozens or even hundreds of responses. People shared their experiences and recommendations — everyone offered something that had worked for them," she explained. The majority of those posting were women — mostly older rather than younger — and the group showcased a wide range of opinions and beliefs.

Group members often proposed remedies rooted in folk traditions — ranging from herbal extracts and ointments to rituals and ancient beliefs. Recommendations also included various powders, capsules and so-called superfoods. "Alongside recipes based on grandmothers' garden produce, more and more exotic suggestions have emerged over time — often with ingredients found more in organic stores than in home gardens," Renser noted. Some of the suggestions clearly had a marketing angle; for instance, the international trend of drinking celery juice for various ailments.

A pattern emerged: while doctors were trusted, that trust primarily applied to making diagnoses. Group members often emphasized that one should first see a doctor and only then explore alternative treatments. They also valued technological advancements and recommended using smart diagnostic devices or undergoing thorough testing to obtain an accurate diagnosis. "So biomedicine isn't rejected — it's rather seen as one possible step on the path to healing," Renser observed.

In some cases, the group members Renser interviewed had one-on-one conversations with a single witch through Facebook Messenger. "People would usually turn to the witch if the group discussion didn't provide a clear answer, if the issue felt too personal or complex or if everything else — recommendations, pharmacy products, folk remedies — had already been tried," she explained.

In these private conversations, the witch would reinterpret the person's condition — linking it, for example, to childhood trauma, family patterns or inner fears. Often, she would offer ritual or experiential solutions through remote sessions. "There were also cases where the witch recommended consulting a doctor and shared contact information for reliable specialists. This shows that biomedicine wasn't excluded but rather interwoven with spiritual interpretations and practices," the junior researcher reflected.

As a researcher, Renser found it most illuminating that seemingly superficial or even comical questions often masked deeply personal and painful experiences. "For example, when someone posts, 'I found a feather today, what does it mean?' it might initially seem silly or trivial. But in fact, such a question is often just the tip of the iceberg," she said.

A feather might represent, for someone, hope or lightness after a long and difficult illness. A short question may be hiding stress, burnout, emotional loneliness, a sense of being misunderstood or deep disappointment in the healthcare system. "The brief and sometimes blunt way these questions are phrased largely stems from the logic of the platform. Facebook norms favor quick, concise, feed-friendly posts," Renser explained.

During her study, the junior researcher also tried asking the group for advice on a real-life issue of her own. "The responses included everything — from ideas I had already tried, to some new and useful suggestions, as well as completely confusing or implausible information," she recalled. According to Renser, a person's own critical thinking is key to navigating the responses — there's always something to take away, but not everything is equally reliable. "In the end, people take away the answers that align with their own values and beliefs," she concluded.

Witches adjusting to algorithms

In the social media group studied by Berit Renser, people searched for health solutions without the presence of formal medical authorities. In this context, she sees an interesting redefinition of the roles of doctor and patient. "In social media groups, anyone can ask a question and anyone can answer. It creates an environment where people operate as apparent equals — at least on the surface," she said. In such settings, knowledge and experience move horizontally rather than top-down.

Still, not all voices in the group carry equal weight. "Over time, new opinion leaders emerge — those who speak up frequently and whose experiences and advice others come to trust," the junior researcher noted. Some of them call themselves witches, others healers and some simply describe themselves as experienced individuals. Instead of formal medical training, their authority comes from visibility on social media, empathy and communal validation.

Broadly speaking, Renser said that alternative healers on social media act as more than just service providers. Many of them deliberately cultivate a complete persona through active engagement. In contrast, those who merely advertise products and services tend not to succeed, according to Renser. "What works on social media is primarily personal and narrative-driven self-presentation, which builds trust. Healers position themselves as knowers or shamans, sharing advice and experiences, creating spiritual meaning," she pointed out.

Many of these healers see their work as a calling rather than just a job. "They often frame what they do as a mission: to help others, to pass on spiritual knowledge and to be emotionally accessible," she explained. Believing in the inherent value of their practice and seeking to earn a living from it, these individuals are, in Renser's view, not unlike many others who turn their passion into a profession through social media.

"At the same time, it's important to recognize that social media platforms — especially Facebook — heavily shape what kind of content gains visibility. As a result, the spirituality offered by healers is increasingly packaged to fit the logic of the platform," she noted.

Cough, runny nose and chronic ailments

As noted, people turn to social media for help with health concerns for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, according to Berit Renser, the barrier to participation on social media is very low — in other words, answers come quickly. "Often, people feel that their issue isn't serious enough to immediately contact a doctor," she added. In particular, ailments like colds and coughs are commonly discussed on social media just as they would be among friends.

Renser also noted that many people mention how the doctor is too far away, appointments are too expensive or the wait time is too long. In contrast, social media offers advice without requiring a person to leave their home. "This is especially important for people living in rural areas. There were also many participants living abroad who wanted to receive advice and hear experiences specifically from other Estonians," the junior researcher said. Moreover, the fact that advice on social media is free — unlike specialist medical care — adds to its appeal.

According to Renser, some people have already visited multiple doctors but still haven't found a solution. In such cases, they turn elsewhere — whether to social media, online forums or alternative healers. "This is very common in cases involving chronic problems, such as long-term pain," Renser pointed out. People also sometimes complain that during short appointments, doctors don't take their concerns seriously. Ultimately, trust in the social media group is reinforced when someone sees that others have found help there.

"Most people use different options depending on the situation — sometimes they go to a family doctor, sometimes they ask for advice on Facebook, sometimes they talk to a friend, stop by a pharmacy or look for the contact details of an alternative healer," Renser explained.

According to her, the study showed that social media has become an integral part of how people search for health solutions — whether as a starting point, a midpoint or even the final step in the process. "It's not just a channel for sharing information; it's an environment where people seek support, meaning and guidance in situations where official medicine may feel inaccessible, inadequate or distant," she said.

