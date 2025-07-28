X!

Russians three times less likely to trust ERR than Estonians

ERR flag.
ERR flag. Source: Anna Urakhchina
A study shows that only 37 percent of Estonia's residents of Russian ethnicity trust public broadcaster ERR. Distrust of ERR is more prevalent among people with lower levels of education and is also linked to a broader lack of trust in the government, which makes it harder for the state to reach the Russian-speaking population in times of crisis.

Due to historical and linguistic factors, there has long been a significant divide between Estonians and Russian speakers in their media consumption. Data shows that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, trust in Estonian-language outlets has increased among both Estonians and people of other ethnic backgrounds, though ethnic disparities remain.

Mare Ainsaar, associate professor of sociology and social policy at the University of Tartu, studied how trust in Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) correlates with trust in the Estonian state.

The study found a significant gap in ERR trust levels between ethnic Estonians and Russians. Specifically, native Russian speakers are three times less likely to trust ERR than Estonians. While 34 percent of Russian respondents said they do not trust ERR, only 12 percent of Estonians said the same.

Among Estonians, three-quarters of respondents said they trust ERR and just 8 percent do not follow the broadcaster at all. Among Russians, however, 22 percent do not follow ERR whatsoever.

Regarding the link between trust in the government and in ERR, a large share of ethnic Russians distrust both: 44 percent of respondents. Ainsaar emphasized that this group is critical, as it poses a major communication challenge for the state in times of crisis.

She also found a connection between distrust of ERR and lower levels of education within the Russian-speaking population. Russian speakers with less formal education were less likely to trust ERR. The study also noted that trust in ERR is not dependent on life satisfaction, and among Russians, the correlation with income was weaker than among Estonians.

In the article, Ainsaar stressed that a lack of trust in state institutions raises the risk of conflict, as the state then lacks a stabilizing authority. Therefore, improving trust in ERR could help bolster overall confidence in the state system, which in turn would enhance ERR's standing among the public.

The study drew on data from 8,035 individuals collected through the Government Office's monitoring surveys in 2022 and 2023. The data was gathered via questionnaires and phone interviews. Among respondents were 4,591 Estonians, 1,636 Russians and 388 individuals of other ethnic backgrounds.

Journalism and communication students from the University of Tartu reviewed the latest issue of the parliament's journal Riigikogu Toimetised (RiTo) and compiled summaries. This summary was written by Miia Pent and Emma Ruut.

--

Editor: Sandra Saar, Marcus Turovski

