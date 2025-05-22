X!

Tallinn bans use of plastics and artificial candles in cemeteries

News
News

Tallinn City Council has adopted a revised set of regulations for the use of the city's cemeteries, including the introduction of restrictions on the use of plastics and artificial candles.

The new rules also mean the right to use burial plots is now indefinite, while times when work can be carried out and vehicles driven in the city's cemeteries have additionally been specified.

The new rules remove the existing bans on cycling and bringing pets into cemeteries.

They also stipulate that access to cemeteries on foot or using light vehicles should guaranteed at all times. Motor vehicles will only be allowed access during daylight hours. "Experience shows that attempts have been made to enter cemeteries by motor vehicle under the cover of darkness in order to dump waste, commit vandalism or provide unregistered services for a fee," the explanatory memorandum states.

As all cemeteries in Tallinn are listed historical monuments and park forests, the use of plastic-based  materials or other artificial products such as astroturf or artificial candles will be prohibited.

Among the other regulations to be changed include the inability to reserve a burial plot in advance. Plots will, in future, be allocated by cemetery managers.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the new regulations, the amendment was made for several reasons. The current regulations are already 13 years old and have shortcomings and loopholes, while cemetery and burial culture is also changing. The Chancellor of Justice had additionally pointed to the need to amend the regulations.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Gallery: US street photographer Bruce Gilden's new exhibition opens in Tallinn

19:50

Tallinn and Valencia sign urban innovation and entrepreneurship cooperation deal

19:41

Tartu urban space festival to explore 'city of play'

19:35

Estonia confirmed as co-hosts for 2029 European Basketball Championship

19:30

Rakvere music house dedicated to Arvo Pärt will not have organ when it opens

19:00

Tallinn bans use of plastics and artificial candles in cemeteries

18:21

Estonian businessmen Hinrikus, Tamkivi announce major new Tallinn tech hub

17:54

Estonia delays sustainability reporting requirement for some companies

17:29

TalTech/Alexela win game one of Estonian playoff series against Rapla

17:12

Watchdog wants Isamaa leader to return thousands of euros for Postimees webcast Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.05

Estonian student becomes first foreigner to win South Korean beauty pageant prize

13:20

Wise co-founder: Not investing in Estonia means quitting

21.05

New Islamic congregation registration denied over application, statutes flaws

08:32

Estonian government begins nuclear power station planning and assessment process

08:20

Youth unemployment in Estonia doubles in less than a decade

18.05

Estonia joins Finland, Sweden in seeking EU approval to commercially hunt seals

21.05

Former EDF chief: Detaining shadow fleet tankers not a capability issue

20.05

Estonia launches 'A view no one should see' drone safety awareness campaign

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo