Tallinn bans use of plastics and artificial candles in cemeteries

Tallinn City Council has adopted a revised set of regulations for the use of the city's cemeteries, including the introduction of restrictions on the use of plastics and artificial candles.

The new rules also mean the right to use burial plots is now indefinite, while times when work can be carried out and vehicles driven in the city's cemeteries have additionally been specified.

The new rules remove the existing bans on cycling and bringing pets into cemeteries.

They also stipulate that access to cemeteries on foot or using light vehicles should guaranteed at all times. Motor vehicles will only be allowed access during daylight hours. "Experience shows that attempts have been made to enter cemeteries by motor vehicle under the cover of darkness in order to dump waste, commit vandalism or provide unregistered services for a fee," the explanatory memorandum states.

As all cemeteries in Tallinn are listed historical monuments and park forests, the use of plastic-based materials or other artificial products such as astroturf or artificial candles will be prohibited.

Among the other regulations to be changed include the inability to reserve a burial plot in advance. Plots will, in future, be allocated by cemetery managers.

According to the explanatory memorandum accompanying the new regulations, the amendment was made for several reasons. The current regulations are already 13 years old and have shortcomings and loopholes, while cemetery and burial culture is also changing. The Chancellor of Justice had additionally pointed to the need to amend the regulations.

