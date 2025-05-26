Estonian high schools to introduce 'drone education'

Schools across Estonia will teach students to operate drones, according to the new coalition agreement released on Saturday, the Baltic Sentinel website reported .

The agreement says the subject will be added to the national defense curriculum in high schools.

Each school providing national defense education will receive its own set of drones.

Riigikogo member and retired Colonel Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) said the project comes from Estonia's need to improve the application of drone technology in the defense sector.

"Ukrainians estimate that Estonia should have about a thousand drone operators, so we need to move forward more quickly," he told the outlet.

National defense education was made compulsory in Estonian high schools in 2023.

The course aims to make the students aware of their national defender-related duties and rights arising from the Constitution, and provide an understanding of the types of military service in the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Education says.

