Musical theater performance to celebrate Korean culture in Tartu this Friday

This Friday (June 6), "ARI: The Spirit of Korea," a musical about Korean history, cultural heritage and customs takes place at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu. In 2023, the show received the Best Theater and Physical Theater Award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia.

"ARI: The Spirit of Korea," is based on the Korean folk tale and song "Jeongseon Arirang," which was inscribed into UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2012.

"Jeongseon Arirang" tells the story about the values of family and home. It is a humorous story of a man and a woman in Joseon-era Aurai who fall in love when a woodworker leaves the capital Hanyang to renovate the royal Gyeongbokgung Palace.

During the show, audiences are taken on a journey to Mount Arirang, past Lake Auraji, which is surrounded by the mountains, rivers and skies that inspired the beautiful "Jeongson Arirang."

According to a press release, the performance embraces the traditions of Korean history and culture and highlights the importance of the Gangwon Province and the heritage of the Jeongseon Arirang, bringing it right into the present day.

The performance will take place at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

The show is free of charge to attend, with no advance booking required.

