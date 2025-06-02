X!

Musical theater performance to celebrate Korean culture in Tartu this Friday

News
Ari: The Spirit of Korea.
Ari: The Spirit of Korea. Source: Press materials
News

This Friday (June 6), "ARI: The Spirit of Korea," a musical about Korean history, cultural heritage and customs takes place at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu. In 2023, the show received the Best Theater and Physical Theater Award at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in Australia.

"ARI: The Spirit of Korea," is based on the Korean folk tale and song "Jeongseon Arirang," which was inscribed into UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2012.

"Jeongseon Arirang" tells the story about the values of family and home. It is a humorous story of a man and a woman in Joseon-era Aurai who fall in love when a woodworker leaves the capital Hanyang to renovate the royal Gyeongbokgung Palace.

During the show, audiences are taken on a journey to Mount Arirang, past Lake Auraji, which is surrounded by the mountains, rivers and skies that inspired the beautiful "Jeongson Arirang."

According to a press release, the performance embraces the traditions of Korean history and culture and highlights the importance of the Gangwon Province and the heritage of the Jeongseon Arirang, bringing it right into the present day.

The performance will take place at the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 6.

The show is free of charge to attend, with no advance booking required.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

19:56

Medical team on hand to help those feeling unwell at Song and Dance Festival

19:46

Estonian number one Mark Lajal out in qualifiers in Birmingham

19:39

Musical theater performance to celebrate Korean culture in Tartu this Friday

19:27

Tallinn Mayor: Reform Party disapproves of city government

19:04

Estonian animation takes center stage at Zagreb film festival

18:43

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

17:55

Gallery: Thousands attend DJ Martin Garrix concert at Tartu's Raadi Airfield

17:25

Estonian-led IT Coalition raises over €1 billion to boost Ukraine's cyber defense

16:55

FM: Georgia's foreign agent law 'another grim step' away from democracy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

08:27

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

07:50

Gallery: Charity duck rally in Tallinn raises nearly half a million euros

11:04

Bus companies protest Tallinn's decision to move county stops out of Balti jaam

31.05

Gallery: Hundreds march in Tallinn Pride Parade through Estonian capital

01.06

Firefighters tackle Tallinn garbage dump blaze

10:31

Rail boss: Disruption down to Tartu being culture capital and NATO trains

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo