Swimming pools will no longer be obligated to add chlorine to pool water

News
Kalev SPA.
Kalev SPA. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Under a plan by the Ministry of Social Affairs, starting in September, pool operators will be able to choose for themselves how they purify their water.

"There are options like UV filters and microfiltration, for example. Science is developing so fast that there may be even more alternatives coming. We didn't want to restrict innovation with the regulation, because we've been approached by people interested in other technologies, but the regulation currently limits this. Right now, chlorine is required," said Leena Albreht of the Health Board.

Albreht added that using a different method to purify the water doesn't mean the water would be dirty.

"If the technology allows it and the water quality meets the standards, then why not? This regulation is significantly more flexible than the previous version. It simply gives businesses more freedom to decide how they ensure water quality. That becomes more of their own decision and responsibility."

Last year, a total of 4,306 samples were taken from pools across Estonia, a quarter of which did not meet requirements. So far, however, interest in alternative solutions has remained low.

"It's relatively complicated — it requires rebuilding your entire system. Maybe if it were allowed, things would move faster. But since chlorine use is still mandatory, there hasn't been much development. If the regulation starts permitting it, maybe we'll see more. We just don't know right now," Albreht said.

Kalev Spa's chief engineer, Valter Pärn, believes there's no need to replace the pool's purification system. Kalev Spa pools use chlorine, the most widely used method in the world, and the water has always been clean. Pärn added that replacing the water purification system in a large pool would be cumbersome.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

