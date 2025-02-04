X!

Contract signed for construction of Viljandi spa hotel complex

News
Renders of the Viljandi spa hotel, which is planned for construction by summer 2027.
Renders of the Viljandi spa hotel, which is planned for construction by summer 2027. Source: Nordecon
News

OG Elektra, which is owned by businessman Oleg Gross, signed a contract with Nordecon on Tuesday for the construction of a new spa hotel and swimming pool in Viljandi.

The construction of the four-story spa hotel, which is to be built on the shores of Lake Viljandi, will cost €30 million plus VAT and is scheduled for completion in summer 2027.

Both the city and municipality of Viljandi have agreed with spa hotel developer OG Elektra that the eight-lane swimming pool in the hotel will also be available for use by local schools. Under the terms of the agreement, school children will be guaranteed regular access to the pool for physical education and swimming lessons.

Mayor of Viljandi Johan-Kristjan Konovalov said the construction of the spa hotel and swimming pool has been planned for decades, which is why the signing of the agreement is so important for locals.

"With the completion of the spa hotel, Viljandi will reach a whole new level as a tourist destination, and the impact on the local business environment will certainly be broader than just the addition of one business. On top of that, the people of Viljandi themselves will be able to take advantage of new opportunities for sports and relaxation. The addition of new jobs is important for the city and the whole county," said Konovalov.

Renders of the Viljandi spa hotel, which is planned for construction by summer 2027. Source: Nordecon

The completion of the spa and the swimming pool will also have a significant impact on the lives of the residents of Viljandi Municipality, said Viljandi Municipality Mayor Alar Karu. "The new spa center will create new jobs, boost tourism and improve the well-being of local residents, and something that also important for us is that young people from our schools will be able to swim there."

The building will cover 15,800 m2 and include a swimming pool, water and sauna center, restaurant, 150 hotel rooms and a conference center.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

Tallinn to merge three major cultural centers

17:20

Contract signed for construction of Viljandi spa hotel complex

16:41

Natural gas sellers to raise prices in March

15:59

Permanent secretary: DefMin lacks internal control, security undermanned

15:25

Deputy mayor wants to discuss alternative routes for Pelguranna tram

13:33

Majority of parcels arriving from Asia exempt from customs duties

13:04

Government budget cuts end universities' performance-based scholarships

12:32

PPA to close Tallinn's P. Pinna service hall in April Updated

12:19

Four accused of laundering embezzled Ukrainian money to stand trial

11:51

Herbicide-resistant weeds increasingly common in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

03.02

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

03.02

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

10:36

Ukrainian restaurant's property set on fire in Lääne-Viru County Updated

03.02

New Pelguranna tramline raising tensions among residents

03.02

Power plants preparing to offer frequency reserves during desynchronization process

03.02

President awards 6 diplomats honorary title of ambassador for life

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo