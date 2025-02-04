Contract signed for construction of Viljandi spa hotel complex

OG Elektra, which is owned by businessman Oleg Gross, signed a contract with Nordecon on Tuesday for the construction of a new spa hotel and swimming pool in Viljandi.

The construction of the four-story spa hotel, which is to be built on the shores of Lake Viljandi, will cost €30 million plus VAT and is scheduled for completion in summer 2027.

Both the city and municipality of Viljandi have agreed with spa hotel developer OG Elektra that the eight-lane swimming pool in the hotel will also be available for use by local schools. Under the terms of the agreement, school children will be guaranteed regular access to the pool for physical education and swimming lessons.

Mayor of Viljandi Johan-Kristjan Konovalov said the construction of the spa hotel and swimming pool has been planned for decades, which is why the signing of the agreement is so important for locals.

"With the completion of the spa hotel, Viljandi will reach a whole new level as a tourist destination, and the impact on the local business environment will certainly be broader than just the addition of one business. On top of that, the people of Viljandi themselves will be able to take advantage of new opportunities for sports and relaxation. The addition of new jobs is important for the city and the whole county," said Konovalov.

Renders of the Viljandi spa hotel, which is planned for construction by summer 2027. Source: Nordecon

The completion of the spa and the swimming pool will also have a significant impact on the lives of the residents of Viljandi Municipality, said Viljandi Municipality Mayor Alar Karu. "The new spa center will create new jobs, boost tourism and improve the well-being of local residents, and something that also important for us is that young people from our schools will be able to swim there."

The building will cover 15,800 m2 and include a swimming pool, water and sauna center, restaurant, 150 hotel rooms and a conference center.

