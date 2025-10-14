Gallery: Cornerstone laid for new spa hotel next to Lake Viljandi

A €30 million spa and conference hotel is taking shape by Lake Viljandi, where the cornerstone was laid this week after work was paused in a brief summer setback.

Work on the site was halted for a month and a half this summer after nearby homes lost water from their wells. Now, the underground level floors are finished, and concrete work is underway on the walls and intermediate floors.

"The water issue was emotionally difficult, but it was ultimately resolved," said AS Nordecon project manager Priit Murmann. "We found an individual solution for every person affected. When necessary, we built new connections, or the Viljandi city government itself stepped in to ensure access to water."

Nordecon, he added, covered the costs involved.

Developer and OG Elektra owner Oleg Gross called the Viljandi spa and conference hotel an emotional project, admitting he has some doubts about its commercial success but is determined to see it through.

"Of course I have strong feelings about it — after all, my childhood home is in Viljandi County," Gross said.

"Everything's now in place, and we have the funds to build it, so nothing should stand in the project's way," he noted.

The new spa and conference hotel is slated to be completed by fall 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!