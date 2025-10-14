X!

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for new spa hotel next to Lake Viljandi

News
The cornerstone was laid Monday for Viljandi's new spa and conference hotel. October 2025.
Open gallery
25 photos
News

A €30 million spa and conference hotel is taking shape by Lake Viljandi, where the cornerstone was laid this week after work was paused in a brief summer setback.

Work on the site was halted for a month and a half this summer after nearby homes lost water from their wells. Now, the underground level floors are finished, and concrete work is underway on the walls and intermediate floors.

"The water issue was emotionally difficult, but it was ultimately resolved," said AS Nordecon project manager Priit Murmann. "We found an individual solution for every person affected. When necessary, we built new connections, or the Viljandi city government itself stepped in to ensure access to water."

Nordecon, he added, covered the costs involved.

Developer and OG Elektra owner Oleg Gross called the Viljandi spa and conference hotel an emotional project, admitting he has some doubts about its commercial success but is determined to see it through.

"Of course I have strong feelings about it — after all, my childhood home is in Viljandi County," Gross said.

"Everything's now in place, and we have the funds to build it, so nothing should stand in the project's way," he noted.

The new spa and conference hotel is slated to be completed by fall 2027.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Lynx stalking deer in Estonian forest captured on film

11:52

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

11:39

Live on ERR: Estonia v Moldova in World Cup qualifier Tuesday evening

11:04

EU digital border system goes live at Estonia's checkpoints

10:32

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

10:01

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for new spa hotel next to Lake Viljandi

09:17

Tallinn–Tartu train timetables back to normal next week

08:53

Estonia's startup spirit goes punk with business chiefs' band

08:28

Interior minister wants to build Saatse bypass 'as quickly as possible'

08:25

Foreign Intelligence Service receives €15 million funding boost in 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

13.10

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

13.10

Car sales in Estonia down by as much as they're up in Latvia and Lithuania

13.10

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

13.10

Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

13.10

Allmann and Volkov: Tallinn's ad explosion turning it into an Eastern European jungle

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo