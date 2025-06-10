Elva Municipality planning new lakefront spa hotel and pool

Elva Municipality wants to build a spa hotel and swimming pool by Lake Arbi, in the heart of Elva. The local government envisions laying the groundwork for the construction of the facilities with a detailed plan, but would leave the construction and later operation of the complex up to the private sector.

The initiated detailed plan will establish the prerequisites for the construction of a new swimming pool between Lake Arbi and Elva Sports Center.

The plan also provides for the construction of a 60-room hotel, a total of 500 square meters of conference space and a spa area up to 1,000 square meters in size at the basement level.

"This is a service where we're experiencing bottlenecks," acknowledged Elva Municipal Mayor Priit Värv. "For example, with last year's busy event schedule, we constantly received feedback that, best case scenario, we could accommodate the organizing team, but there would be a shortage of accommodations for guests. We even transport schoolchildren to Tartu and everywhere else for swim lessons."

Currently, Central Elva and the surrounding area offer about 150 accommodation facilities for visitors and guests.

According to earlier plans, the city's new swimming pool was supposed to be located in the new Elva Sports Center, but at the time, construction of the pool was postponed due to a shortage of funding for it. Now, the municipality wants to implement a detailed plan that would allow the construction of a spa hotel in the middle of town.

A potential builder and future operator of the complex is already being sought from the private sector through a right to superficies competition, with an expected superficies period of 50 years.

"The soil is complex geologically," Värv acknowledged. "Over the years, we've consulted with various engineers about what opportunities exist, and geological surveys have been carried out here. We know there are several meters of peat and non-bearing soil here. In fact, this preliminary work has already been done, and despite the complex soil, it's completely feasible."

The estimated investment involved is more than €10 million. Locals have long since awaited the construction of an indoor swimming pool in the area, however some are still afraid that this plan will end up nothing more than a pre-election promise as well.

"During the winter, you think to yourself, why do I have to go somewhere like Otepää or Tartu all the time?" said Enn, a local resident. "We have people — there are other people here too — so obviously there should be [a pool here]."

He added that skiers in the area could enjoy the spa and relax as well.

"I think everyone in Elva is in the habit of going swimming — we have so many lakes around here," added Vilja. "I'd like to [go swimming] in the winter too."

Kalle thought a new spa and pool would be a help. "Locals want to enjoy themselves both in summer and winter too," he said.

The draft detailed plan for the proposed spa hotel and swimming pool will be on public display next week. According to the municipal mayor, barring any significant obstacles, the plan could be adopted as soon as this fall.

