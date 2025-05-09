X!

First spa hotel in the area being built next to Lake Peipus

New spa hotel under construction in Alutaguse Municipality.
The first spa hotel in Alutaguse Municipality, Ida-Viru County, is currently under construction and is set to open year-round tourism along the northern shore of Lake Peipus.

The main building of a new spa hotel being constructed about 200 meters from the shore of Lake Peipus in Alutaguse Municipality, Ida-Viru County, has now reached its full height. The €35 million resort is scheduled for completion next summer and will accommodate up to 200 guests. The facility is expected to create nearly 100 jobs.

According to the owners, the hotel will be a unique type of spa, distinguished by its nature-focused location and nature-integrated services.

"One of the key ideas behind the concept of this nature spa is that we are essentially selling all four seasons," said Jako Kapp, board member and co-owner of OÜ Loodusspaahotell. "This is a resource that has been largely unused in Estonia. We see great potential here, and when you look at the architecture and the concept, everything is designed to make nature the central focus. In every direction, every focal point, nature is the priority of our concept. That's the essence of the nature spa — we aim to diversify the market."

The construction of the spa is being supported by €13 million in funding from the Just Transition Fund.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Marcus Turovski

First spa hotel in the area being built next to Lake Peipus

