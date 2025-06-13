Estonia's ambassador to Israel: Iran expected to launch retaliatory strikes

A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Israel following attacks on Iran on Friday morning, and retaliatory strikes from Iran are expected, said Estonia's ambassador to Israel, Veikko Kala.

Israel launched strikes across Iran on Friday, saying they targeted the "heart" of Iran's nuclear programme. The strikes killed Hossein Salami, chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards - a powerful branch of the country's armed forces - other senior military figures and nuclear scientists, Iranian state media reported, the BBC reported.

"We all woke up at 3 a.m. to the alarm, but whereas normally the alarm sounds when rockets are fired at Israel, this time the entire society was mobilized by it. And a short while later, Prime Minister Netanyahu made a statement announcing the attacks on Iran's nuclear program," Kala told ERR.

The ambassador said that a state of emergency has been declared across Israel and that retaliatory strikes from Iran are expected. "The population has been instructed to remain near shelters. Schools and workplaces are closed, gatherings are restricted, and both the airport and airspace are temporarily shut down," he said.

Kala added that it is still possible to leave the country by land.

He said the Israeli leadership gave no prior warning or preparations to the public for possible incoming attacks on Iran. "No special messages were issued to the public in Israel; everything functioned as usual. And something like this was not expected. It came more as a surprise," the ambassador said.

Around 1,000 Estonian citizens live permanently in Israel. Kala said there are currently only nine known short-term visitors in the country.

Kala reminded that a travel advisory from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Israel has been in effect for a year and a half, recommending against travel to Israel unless absolutely necessary.

