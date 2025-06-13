Middle East analyst: Iran will move its nuclear program underground

Following Israel's latest attack on Iran on Friday, Estonian Middle East analyst Hille Hanso says Iran will now continue developing on its nuclear program in secret. Security expert and Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross adds that Russia is currently unable to assist Iran.

In its attack early Friday, Israel targeted the underground Natanz Nuclear Facility and Tabriz Airport. Israel's air defense repelled a counterattack, and Jordan shot down drones that crossed through its airspace.

The attack has disrupted nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S., which were set to continue on Sunday in Oman.

Middle East expert Hille Hanso believes Iran will likely move its nuclear activities underground, making Western control of it impossible.

"Of course [Iranian supreme leader] Ali Khamenei has threatened harsh revenge, but he's done that before as well, and so far, we've still seen that Iran's capability to attack Israel is significantly more limited than the other way around," she said.

She also noted that Iranian opposition groups were involved in the Israeli operation, indicating that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad has successfully connected with Iranian resistance and opposition groups, making attacks from within the country possible.

MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, chair of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel parliamentary friendship group, said both sides have long prepared for this conflict, noting that Israel's strikes on Hamas and Hezbollah in part paved the way for direct action against Iran.

Regarding Russia's war in Ukraine, he pointed out that conflicts in the Middle East serve to highlight alliances. He noted that Russia and Iran have been more or less allies, adding that Iran produces drones based on Russian technology.

Kross believes Russia is likely unable to aid Iran now, which weakens the former's position in the eyes of possible supporters as well.

"So this Israeli attack against Iran right now is more of a benefit to the Ukrainians," he added.

Israel launched a major attack on Iran early Friday, with strikes that set off explosions in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Associated Press reported.

Israel said it targeted nuclear and military facilities, while Iranian state media reported the leader of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and two top nuclear scientists were killed.

