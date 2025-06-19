X!

Government raises student loan ceiling to €6,000

News
Walpurgis Night in Tartu, 2025.
Walpurgis Night in Tartu, 2025. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

On Thursday, the government approved a draft regulation submitted by the minister of education and research that will raise the maximum annual student loan amount from €3,000 to €6,000 starting this September.

The proposal stems from Estonia's economic situation, high inflation and rising cost of living, which means the current student loan amount is no longer sufficient to cover students' everyday study-related expenses, the government's press office said.

"The size of the student loan must allow students to focus on their studies rather than working alongside them," Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said in justification of the decision.

In addition to increasing the loan amount, the ministry has also launched a broader reform of the student loan system to make borrowing more flexible and appealing for students. As part of the reform, the repayment period is set to be extended, the interest rate lowered and the requirement for a private guarantor or real estate collateral removed.

In the future, the maximum student loan amount will be tied to the state budget process — starting in the 2026/2027 academic year, it will be set in conjunction with the annual state budget law. The bill preparing the reform is currently under coordination and the changes are scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:12

Watchdog wants legal grounds for checking employees' intoxication

13:52

Estonia abandons target to produce 100% of domestic energy renewably

13:45

airBaltic launches direct flights from Tallinn to Reykjavik

13:39

Government raises student loan ceiling to €6,000

13:16

Sports pundit on EJL election : Pohlak's silence vs. Klavan's flawed program

13:01

Cabinet approves car tax reduction for families with children

12:49

Planning travel ahead difficult with Estonia's fragmented transport systems

12:07

Minister: Estonia not in favor of app download age restrictions

11:56

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

18.06

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

18.06

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

18.06

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

11:40

Michelin selects 43 Estonian restaurants for 2025 guide

18.06

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

18.06

Longer truck trains to start appearing on Estonia's roads from 2026

09:25

Tallinn wants to restrict short term rental apartments in Old Town

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo