Gallery: Allied aircraft practice landing on highway near Tallinn

Two Allied transport planes practice landing on Piibe highway near Tallinn.
On Wednesday (June 18), allied aircraft participated in landing exercises on Piibe maantee near Tallinn, which is a public road, to practice interagency cooperation.

Chief of Staff of the Estonian Air Force Col. Fredi Karu said the exercise tested Estonia's ability to quickly respond in organizing a landing.

"This kind of exercise proved that cooperation between the Estonian Defense Forces and various agencies is very good," he said.

The colonel also thanked the local municipality, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Estonia's allies.

Casa C-212 and C-130J aircraft took part in the exercise.

The C-130J is a widely used tactical transport aircraft. It has four turboprop engines, can carry up to 20 tons of cargo, and is capable of landing on nonstandard runways.

The Casa C-212 is a smaller but highly maneuverable transport aircraft. It has two turboprop engines and can carry up to 26 people or about 2.8 tons of cargo.

Editor: Helen Wright

