X!

Chamber of Commerce and Bar Association: Large database unconstitutional

News
Lady Justice on a courthouse in Estonia.
Lady Justice on a courthouse in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Bar Association and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry consider the amendments to the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prevention Act adopted by the Riigikogu last week, in their current form, to be contrary to both the Estonian Constitution and EU law.

In an appeal to President Alar Karis, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Estonian Bar Association say that due to possible contradictions, the law ought to be thoroughly reviewed before it is promulgated.

According to Mait Palts, director general of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the law was rushed through and important steps were missed. For example, it was not preceded by a draft proposal and not enough people and organizations were involved in the process.

"Even though the planned changes concern both individuals and companies involved in business, neither the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry nor other umbrella organizations were among those involved," said Palts, adding that the rushed process was justified by referring to the need to use the resources from the European Union's recovery fund.

"That cannot be sufficient justification in a situation where the law has an impact on society as a whole," said Palts.

The lack of involvement and rushed drafting process have led to significant errors in both the content of the law and the impact assessment, according to Imbi Jürgen, chair of the Estonian Bar Association.

According to the Estonian Bar Association, the draft law lacks a proportionality analysis of the infringement of fundamental rights. It also has no data protection impact analysis and ignores the requirements of the EU regulation on artificial intelligence.

"The data processing proposed by this law allows for a more effective prevention of money laundering, but this objective alone does not justify the extremely intensive infringement of the fundamental rights of individuals or the imposition of extensive obligations on companies," Jürgen said.

Both organizations point out that the explanatory memorandum lacks a substantive analysis of whether the amendments are in line with the Estonian Constitution, including whether the objectives could be achieved through less intrusive data processing measures.

They also consider the data protection impact assessment to be inadequate, stating that, in their view, it does not meet the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GPDR) or the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

There is also no assessment of how the rights of data subjects to automated decision-making and to challenge automated decisions will be guaranteed, according to the appeal.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:56

Peeter Kaldre: Dinner for one

15:20

Chamber of Commerce and Bar Association: Large database unconstitutional

15:07

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

14:40

Estonian football club to charge players infrastructure fee on top of membership charges

14:24

Eesti 200 deputy mayor slams Reform's Tallinn tactics as coalition frays Updated

13:53

Parempoolsed to focus on larger municipalities in local elections

13:14

Hundreds of traditional smoke saunas already tallied in Estonia-wide count

12:41

Martin Helme: No point for EKRE to go after power in Tallinn before elections

12:17

Pärtel-Peeter Pere: Tallinn city government has missed the mark

12:17

Chairman: Center Party not interested in coalition with Reform before elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 ammendments

25.06

Estonia's July tax hikes will hit food prices hardest

25.06

Estonian PM at NATO summit: Russia poses most serious long-term threat

25.06

Foreign Minister: Estonia can be content with outcome of NATO summit

25.06

Song Festival organizer: Shortage of tickets down to overwhelming demand

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo