Estonian citizen detained on suspicion of photographing Swedish military base

A 56-year-old Estonian citizen has been detained by the Swedish police on suspicion of photographing military facilities and unlawfully entering restricted areas, the Baltic Sentinel reports .

The Swedish police arrested a woman, who has been named as "Zaira" by the media, on June 21 while kayaking near the Musko naval base in the Stockholm archipelago.

During a preliminary hearing in Huddinge on June 24, Zaira was formally charged under Swedish laws prohibiting unauthorized photography and access to protected sites.

Prosecutor Julia Tibäck told Swedish newspaper Expressen that guards at the base spotted Zaira taking photos with her phone, prompting them to alert the police.

At the hearing, Zaira admitted to entering the area and taking pictures but denied any criminal intent or gross negligence.

Authorities currently have no evidence linking Zaira to any foreign intelligence service.

The Baltic Sentinel cites (link in Estonian) the Estonian outlet Delfi as its source.

--

