Daily average electricity price negative in Estonia on Sunday

Transmission towers carrying overhead power lines.
Transmission towers carrying overhead power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
On Sunday, the average daily electricity price on the Nord Pool power exchange in Estonia's price area will be negative €2.35 per megawatt-hour. Such a situation has not occurred in Estonia in recent years.

In Estonia on Sunday, the electricity market price will remain negative for much of the day, and even during the rest of the day it will stay very low: the highest price is expected between 9 and 10 p.m., when a megawatt-hour will cost €2.54.

Electricity prices in Estonia dropped significantly after the EstLink 2 power connection between Estonia and Finland resumed operation on June 20. Since then, prices in both countries have been nearly identical. Prior to Estlink 2's restart, average daytime prices in Estonia were several dozen euros per megawatt-hour. Since then, the price has only reached that level on two occasions.

While the average weekly price in Estonia was €72 per megawatt-hour the week before last, it dropped to €30 last week and €17 this week.

Sunday's low electricity price is also being driven by forecasted strong winds, with gusts in parts of western and northern Estonia expected to reach 20 meters per second or more.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

