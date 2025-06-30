Gallery: US Embassy in Tallinn holds reception to celebrate independence day

A reception was held on Monday at the U.S. Embassy in Maarjamäe, Tallinn to celebrate the 249th Independence Day of the United States.

The U.S. Embassy in Estonia is currently headed by Matthew E. Wall, acting deputy chief of mission.

Donald Trump, who was re-elected U.S. president last fall, has nominated Estonian-born lawyer Roman Pipko, as his candidate for ambassador. Pipko is yet to arrive in Estonia to take up the post.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent's posting to Tallinn ended earlier this year.

The U.S. celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!