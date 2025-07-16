Ratings: Reform Party and coalition support at record low

Support for the coalition Reform Party support has fallen by 3.2 percentage points over the past month to 14 percent, its lowest rating since 2019, according to a recent poll. The same can be said of the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition.

The latest survey, conducted by Norstat on a weekly basis, found that 29 percent of respondents picked Isamaa, 18 percent said they back the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), while 17 percent pledged for the Center Party.

Support for Isamaa rose by 1.1 percentage points in a week.

The Reform Party comes next at 14 percent, a little ahead of the Social Democrats (SDE) at 11.2 percent this week, according to Norstat.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed polled at 5.1 percent, just above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's electoral system. The coalition Eesti 200 party again polled below this level, at 3.3 percent according to Norstat.

Support for Reform, the prime minister's party, dropped by 1.9 percentage points in a week to reach the lowest level since Norstat started its party preference surveys.

A total of 17.3 percent of respondents backed the two coalition parties combined: Reform and Eesti 200. 75.2 percent picked one of the four opposition parties: Isamaa, Center, EKRE or SDE.

Norstat says this represents the lowest rating for a coalition since it started its polls (most coalitions have been tripartite, with the current two-party alliance more exceptional – ed.).

Norstat conducts its poll on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest aggregate results cover the polling period June 9 to July 14, and 4,001 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Norstat has also released the results over the past week alone.

This saw Isamaa poll at 31.5 percent, while 18.6 percent support the Center Party and 16.1 percent support EKRE, on that basis.

SDE and Reform were virtually neck-and-neck over the past week alone, at 10.7 percent and 10.4 percent respectively. Parempoolsed had a 6-percent rating.

The next elections are to local government, in October.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!