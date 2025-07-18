X!

Saaremaa's unique bus stops become hubs for local communities

News
Lümanda bus stop in Saaremaa.
Lümanda bus stop in Saaremaa. Source: ETV
News

Estonia's largest island, Saaremaa, has a total of 1,000 bus stops, many of which have been turned into beautifully-decorated landmarks by the local communities. In many places, the bus stop has become much more than just a place to wait for a ride.

Decades ago, in Sõrve on the southernmost peninsula of Saaremaa, an active community, decided that instead of having a regular bus stop, they would build something unique. In the past, it even had a stove or a fireplace inside.

The community in Laimjala, on the other hand, transformed its bus stop into a decorated local information point, with the help of EU funds.

In the village of Lümanda, the local community also decided to decorate their concrete bus shelter.

"It all came about because talented artists came to live in our village and they wanted to contribute to the community – to make our village a bit more colorful and expressive. As well as having another wall painted and typical of us, we might well have the most beautiful bus stop in Estonia," said Anni Roost, Mayor of Lümanda.

A bus stop in Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR

While Saaremaa's bus traffic has changed over the years, the role of the roadside booths or pavilions have also been adapted, with many now becoming meeting places for the locals – sometimes even for the entire village. These same well-kept pavilions are also proud symbols of the communities in the nearby area.

"People go to work here in the morning, come back in the evening, and it has become a gathering place for people of all ages – whether older and younger. It's still important," Roost added.

"A bus stop is a sign of the functionality of a village or a region, and the municipality does not object if the local people decide to personalize it," said Raino Sepp, head of Saaremaa Municipality's administrative department.

In locations where the local community is not so active, here are bus stops that Saaremaa Municipality wants to contribute toward improving in the coming years.

"We currently have 179 pavilions running through the town, and their upkeep or condition is quite good. A hundred of them are pretty decent and there are 20-30 of them that will definitely have to be repaired in the next few years," Sepp added.

In May this year, Ukrainian artist Hanna Davidova created her first ever mural at one of the island's bus stops in Mändija, close to the beach. The work was made as part of the 2025 Rural Urban Art Festival and inspired by the local surroundings.

This time round, painter, illustrator and author Hanna Davidova from Kyiv will create her first ever mural –also on a on a bus stop – near the beach in Mändjala.

The video report about Saaremaa's local bus stops can be viewed (in Estonian) here.

Hanna Davidova's work at the bus stop in Mändjala, Saaremaa. Source: Ott Rõngas

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Saaremaa's unique bus stops become hubs for local communities

18:11

Street artists bring fresh look to gray wall in Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

17:33

Tallinn donates 'retired' library bus to Kharkiv, Ukraine

16:49

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

16:40

Major fire breaks out at Kohtle-Järve industrial building Updated

16:07

Estonian high jumper, hurdler advance in U-23 Euro champs in Norway

15:11

Fungal disease affecting blueberry crop in Finland may spread to Estonia

14:51

Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

14:25

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British-Ghanaian writer Nii Ayikwei Parkes

13:44

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

17.07

Estonia ending its contribution to US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo