Former EDF chief urges Estonia to procure drones

Gen. Martin Herem, former head of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), said that Estonia should adopt defensive drone warfare as soon as possible, which he believes is simply a matter of wanting to.

"If desired, we could in principle start using drones fairly quickly. But a decision must be made and the drones purchased," said Martin Herem, who now works as a strategic adviser at the defense industry company Frankenburg Technologies, in a longer interview with Postimees.

He added that training needs to include drones — how to fight against them, how to fight with them and what kind of communications systems are required.

"The main thing is to be able to conduct battles from 50 to 100 kilometers away — or even farther," Herem said.

Martin Herem served as commander of the Estonian Defense Forces from December 5, 2018 until June 28, 2024.

Speaking on Vikerraadio's Tuesday morning program about the course of the war in Ukraine, retired military officer Maj. Rene Toomse said that Herem's proposal to purchase drones without delay is a very good one, as drones are here to stay.

"A professional soldier's mindset might resist this. When something new appears on the battlefield, the instinct is to dismiss it as a fad that will pass and assume traditional combat will prevail. That's no longer the case. I'm glad that General Herem has now also come to this realization. He could have come to it sooner. We're a bit behind," Toomse admitted.

At the same time, Toomse added that war is multilayered and drones alone are not enough to secure success.

"You also need infantry. You can't achieve success with just one category. The art of war lies in combining different capabilities in a way that constantly surprises and outmaneuvers your opponent. The more tools you have, the more — and the better — you can get done," Toomse said.

Toomse also noted that Ukraine and Russia are far ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to drone capabilities.

