X!

Half of Tallinn's county line buses to terminate at Viru Keskus from Friday

News
County buses parking lot in Balti jaam, Kristjan Järvan.
County buses parking lot in Balti jaam, Kristjan Järvan. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

County lines buses will start and end their journeys from Viru Keskus in Tallinn's city center from Friday instead of Balti jaam station. The city government wants to reduce congestion, but passengers do not like the change.

While approximately 400 county line buses departed from the railway station every day as recently as Thursday, starting Friday the number has been reduced by almost 50 percent. Routes heading west and southwest now begin near the Viru Center.

Andrus Nilisk, head of the North Estonia Public Transport Center, said the changes are being monitored to help fit passengers' needs.

"It's true that there isn't much space at the Viru stop. Previously, departures were spread out over about three stops, but Viru has just one, and we'll need to assess the situation. We're not saying these changes are final. For now, we need to get a sense of how people adjust, how they adapt to it, and what impact it actually has on the city," Nilisk said.

Passengers are not happy with the change.

"This is madness," Vambola, who was sitting at the bus stop, told "Aktuaalne kaamera". "And there's nowhere to wait. It is not just us either. There's Hansabuss, GoBus – if they all come at the same time, where are they supposed to stand?"

Kristjan Järvan. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Tallinn Deputy Mayor for Transport Kristjan Järvan (Isamaa) said the city decided not to extend the public transport center's parking contract at the station, which ends in October.

The bus parking zone will become a sports area for students from Kesklinn's schools.

"We also have to consider where most of the passengers arriving in Tallinn actually want to go. That's roughly around the Viru keskus area. So it does not make sense anymore to run buses around the Old Town and then back to a holding area if that holding area is no longer at Balti Station," Järvan said.

The councilor does not consider it very likely that the Viru stop will become excessively overloaded with traffic. He noted that Balti Station will always remain a transport hub, but its importance will evolve over time.

In the future, he sees Kristiine and Ülemiste as key transit centers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:20

South Estonia looking to attract tourists with regenerative tourism

11:39

Local election organization underway across Estonia

11:01

US State Department: We are very pleased with what we see from the Baltic states

10:46

Half of Tallinn's county line buses to terminate at Viru Keskus from Friday

10:01

Italian Air Force takes over NATO's Baltic Air Policing Mission in Estonia

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Former prosecutor general blames ministries for enforcement data misuse

01.08

Tõnu Kaljuste: Proms concert framed peace through shocking wars

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

30.07

Estonian theater puts on demolition derby version of 'Romeo and Juliet'

01.08

Secure payment firm Wise fined €3.7 million over AML regulations violations

01.08

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

08:58

Estonia's border guard install gates on Narva bridge to boost security

01.08

Construction of complex Rail Baltic sections begins in Estonia

01.08

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

01.08

Coop Eesti CEO: Store building overheads not a big part of retailers' business plans

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo