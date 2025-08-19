No criminal proceedings in Ragn-Sells and Enefit shredded tires dispute

The Prosecutor's Office has decided not to open a criminal investigation into Enefit Industry over allegations by waste handler Ragn-Sells that the company violated the terms of a tire shred contract.

"After reviewing the submitted materials and requesting additional explanations, the prosecutor found that the actions described in Ragn-Sells' complaint do not constitute any criminal offense and therefore declined to initiate proceedings," Gerli Vaher, public relations adviser at the Prosecutor's Office, told ERR.

Vaher added that the information gathered showed Enefit Industry had never refused its payment obligations, paid all invoices issued and consistently confirmed its readiness to continue meeting those obligations.

"Therefore, the prosecutor concluded that Enefit Industry did not cause damages and could not have committed fraud or abuse of trust," Vaher said.

Ragn-Sells has the right to appeal the decision to the Office of the Prosecutor General within 10 days.

Earlier this month, Ragn-Sells accused Enefit of years of deception and breach of contract regarding the tire shred agreement and subsequently filed a criminal complaint. Enefit Industry maintained that it saw no problem.

Kai Realo, chair of Ragn-Sells' management board, said the company had invested €4.2 million in supplying material, but Enefit had concealed the fact that it lacked the permits required for pyrolyzing tire shreds.

Ragn-Sells and Enefit Industry signed a five-year agreement in 2022 for the use of end-of-life tires in oil production.

--

