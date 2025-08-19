X!

No criminal proceedings in Ragn-Sells and Enefit shredded tires dispute

News
Shredded tires.
Shredded tires. Source: ERR
News

The Prosecutor's Office has decided not to open a criminal investigation into Enefit Industry over allegations by waste handler Ragn-Sells that the company violated the terms of a tire shred contract.

"After reviewing the submitted materials and requesting additional explanations, the prosecutor found that the actions described in Ragn-Sells' complaint do not constitute any criminal offense and therefore declined to initiate proceedings," Gerli Vaher, public relations adviser at the Prosecutor's Office, told ERR.

Vaher added that the information gathered showed Enefit Industry had never refused its payment obligations, paid all invoices issued and consistently confirmed its readiness to continue meeting those obligations.

"Therefore, the prosecutor concluded that Enefit Industry did not cause damages and could not have committed fraud or abuse of trust," Vaher said.

Ragn-Sells has the right to appeal the decision to the Office of the Prosecutor General within 10 days.

Earlier this month, Ragn-Sells accused Enefit of years of deception and breach of contract regarding the tire shred agreement and subsequently filed a criminal complaint. Enefit Industry maintained that it saw no problem.

Kai Realo, chair of Ragn-Sells' management board, said the company had invested €4.2 million in supplying material, but Enefit had concealed the fact that it lacked the permits required for pyrolyzing tire shreds.

Ragn-Sells and Enefit Industry signed a five-year agreement in 2022 for the use of end-of-life tires in oil production.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kert Viira, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

No criminal proceedings in Ragn-Sells and Enefit shredded tires dispute

11:44

Estonia to buy hunters thermal imaging drones to rein in ASF outbreak

11:07

Plans to restore Kadriorg Palace baroque garden resurface

10:31

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

09:40

Wolves a major headache for Soomaa livestock farmers

09:16

Estonian first responders come to rescue of stork stuck in chimney

09:03

Expert: Putin hasn't got many options left

08:43

Estonia axing reverse auctions has not seen offshore wind developers pull the plug

08:11

Major hospital's service chief quits over low salary of ambulance teams

07:32

Leaving agency head proposes ways to exit Estonia's healthcare funding crisis

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

18.08

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

18.08

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

18.08

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

18.08

Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

18.08

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

18.08

Slackliner Jaan Roose makes dream come true with walk from St. Nicholas' Church to Town Hall tower

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo