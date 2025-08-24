X!

Gallery: Ukraine's Independence Day marked with a procession in Tallinn

News
A woman holds a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag embroided with the word
Open gallery
83 photos
News

Ukrainians in Tallinn marked their country's Independence Day with a procession. When it comes to peace negotiations and security guarantees, Ukrainians living in Estonia are not holding out much hope.

Ukraine's Independence Day brought a few hundred people to Tallinn's Old Town for a celebration — just as in previous years, the procession was led by Ukrainian and Estonian flags. Also present was the red-and-black flag associated with Ukrainian nationalists. This year's march took place in the aftermath of the summits in Alaska and Washington. A Ukrainian translator and philologist from Lviv, now living in Estonia, does not support the land-swap proposals discussed in the US

"How can we trade away territory when our people are still there, waiting for Ukraine to return? How can we abandon and forget them when there is a resistance movement, when people are fighting back? Children are growing up there, secretly attending Ukrainian schools online," said Katja Novak, a Ukrainian living in Estonia.

Ukrainians in Estonia take a sober, clear-eyed view of the upcoming negotiations.

"There's no one to talk to. The only person to make an agreement with is Putin. Who else? I don't think it's possible through third parties. That's why I believe there need to be bilateral negotiations, maybe trilateral," said Viktoria, another Ukrainian participant.

"First of all, I don't think the military would accept a ceasefire under the current terms being proposed. And secondly, it's simply not possible to negotiate with the other side. Not at all," said Irina.

When it comes to security guarantees, Ukrainians already have experience — they know that every country must ultimately rely on itself.

"I believe in the Ukrainian army. I think they are our only real guarantee — our fighters are on the front lines. Europe's role is to support our military," added Novak.

On August 24, 1991, the Supreme Council of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic declared national independence. Ukraine had first declared independence earlier, on January 25, 1918.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

24.08

Gallery: Ukraine's Independence Day marked with a procession in Tallinn

24.08

Victory favors Estonians at Tallinn Ironman half-distances

24.08

Conservative People's Party to take "EKRE Of Course" slogan to local elections

24.08

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side

24.08

Former PM of Ukraine: Peace first, security guarantees second

24.08

Tallinn Mayor: Social Democrats and Center only serious choices in the capital

24.08

CEO: Rail carriers expect lower fees and help competing with road transport

24.08

Legislation to make chipping of cats mandatory likely to land this fall

24.08

Social Democrats willing to back extraordinary elections

24.08

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

23.08

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

24.08

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

24.08

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

23.08

One in three senior citizens in Estonia has experienced abuse

22.08

Tallinn council blocks extra 30 trolleys in city's public transport upgrade

24.08

Social Democrats willing to back extraordinary elections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo