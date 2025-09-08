X!

Gallery: Eesti 200 flags Tartu high school shortage with public chair display

Eesti 200's chair demonstration in Tartu's Town Hall Square, drawing attention to the number of students there was no room for in the city's high schools. September 8, 2025.
On Monday morning, each chair was marked with a poster featuring Tartu residents' names and silhouettes, underscoring the hundreds of students shut out of high school by limited capacity.

Eesti 200 chair and Tartu mayoral candidate Kristina Kallas, Estonia's minister of education and research, said solving the high school capacity shortage is crucial for the city's future.

"The message from Eesti 200 is clear: Tartu is already short 300 spots in high schools this school year, and the Reform Party-led city government has been unable to fix the problem," Kallas said.

She noted that Estonia's education system is among the world's best, and Tartu's schools are among Estonia's best in turn, attracting students from across the country and driving up demand for enrollment.

"Eesti 200 promises to expand high school capacity by 300 seats and resolve entrance exam issues that have long challenged students and parents alike," the mayoral candidate vowed.

In Estonia, education is currently compulsory only through ninth grade, after which students apply to attend high school, spanning grades 10–12.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

