Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

Sillamäe's Perenaine Cafe, known for its simple, no-frills food and a retro interior to match, is closing after 31 years as rising costs and fewer customers take a toll.

The cafe-cafeteria had long been a local fixture in the small coastal city of Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County, with its unchanged interior and simple menu attracting both lunchtime regulars and events from weddings to wakes.

It thrived in its early years, but recently, declining customer numbers prompted the planned closure on October 1.

"People have started saving money, and going out to eat less — seems like more and more, people are cooking at home," said Perenaine Cafe manager Valentina Vinogradova.

"There also aren't many young people left in Sillamäe because there are no jobs here," she continued. "So they've gone elsewhere."

Last year, the company running the cafe posted a loss of €5,755.

Mark Vellacott, an Englishman who has lived in Sillamäe for around a decade already, said he appreciated the affordable meals at Perenaine.

"It's not rich food, you know — it's everyone's food," he said. "Workers' food. And it's not processed — none of it is processed, except possibly the macaroni."

Perenaine Cafe employed three people.

--

