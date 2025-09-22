X!

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

News
After more than three decades, the retro Perenaine Cafe in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County, is being forced to close. September 2025.
After more than three decades, the retro Perenaine Cafe in Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County, is being forced to close. September 2025. Source: ERR
News

Sillamäe's Perenaine Cafe, known for its simple, no-frills food and a retro interior to match, is closing after 31 years as rising costs and fewer customers take a toll.

The cafe-cafeteria had long been a local fixture in the small coastal city of Sillamäe, Ida-Viru County, with its unchanged interior and simple menu attracting both lunchtime regulars and events from weddings to wakes.

It thrived in its early years, but recently, declining customer numbers prompted the planned closure on October 1.

"People have started saving money, and going out to eat less — seems like more and more, people are cooking at home," said Perenaine Cafe manager Valentina Vinogradova.

"There also aren't many young people left in Sillamäe because there are no jobs here," she continued. "So they've gone elsewhere."

Last year, the company running the cafe posted a loss of €5,755.

Mark Vellacott, an Englishman who has lived in Sillamäe for around a decade already, said he appreciated the affordable meals at Perenaine.

"It's not rich food, you know — it's everyone's food," he said. "Workers' food. And it's not processed — none of it is processed, except possibly the macaroni."

Perenaine Cafe employed three people.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:31

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

18:06

Major Estonian pig farm to lay off a quarter of staff due to ASF outbreak

17:43

Analyst: Growth of government sector spending must slow in Estonia

17:34

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

17:07

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

16:37

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

16:09

State Electoral Office pays TikTokers €6,600 for youth campaign

15:39

Peeter Kaasik: The Forest Brothers during the German occupation

15:01

Live at 5 p.m: UN Security Council discusses Russia's 12-minute Estonian airspace breach

14:21

Estonia to learn drone defense from Ukraine after airspace breach

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

08:45

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo