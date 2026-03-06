Estonian family of 10 converts schoolhouse into home, saves local eatery

In Southern Estonia, Aire and Riho Väärsi turned a Soviet-era schoolhouse into a home for their large family — and took over a staple local cafeteria on the brink of closure.

After years of long days running a fast-paced pub in Otepää, the Väärsis wanted to take things a little slower, and find somewhere to live with plenty of room for their whole family.

Located in the Mulgimaa region, an old two-story schoolhouse for sale in Ülemõisa caught their eye. At 700 square meters, it meant each of their eight children could have a space of their own, including their two adult kids when they visit.

In the Mulgimaa region, Aire and Riho Väärsi's family converted an old schoolhouse into a home and took over running a staple local cafeteria. Source: ERR

"The biggest plus is that each kid has their own room; no one's bothering anyone else," Aire Väärsi said.

As renovations gradually continue, parts of the house still give a distinct retro vibe, while other rooms are already unrecognizable. One of the kids' rooms is now in the school's old supply room; another is in a former classroom. The first kid to choose their room seized the old teachers' lounge.

The family even kept some of the original furniture, including a teacher's desk that just got a fresh coat of paint.

In the Mulgimaa region, Aire and Riho Väärsi's family converted an old schoolhouse into a home and took over running a staple local cafeteria. Source: ERR

Two-for-one special

The family's move also coincided with the planned closure of a community cafeteria, a local fixture since 1974, in nearby Halliste. Seeing an opportunity and unable to resist, the Väärsis took over operations.

"I couldn't even stand on my own two feet anymore," admitted Mare Pikkor, who had run the cafeteria for 47 years.

Despite throwing in the towel due to her health, Pikkor continues to stop by Halliste Cafeteria daily, and is beyond pleased with its new owners.

In the Mulgimaa region, Aire and Riho Väärsi's family converted an old schoolhouse into a home and took over running a staple local cafeteria. Source: ERR

The Väärsis have been warmly welcomed by the rest of the community as well.

Aire and Riho have introduced regular dances at the cafeteria, and, eyeing the vacant land and community center next door, already have plans in the works for a big children's festival, fair and summer kickoff event this June.

"We had no idea this cafeteria meant so much to the community, but they've really embraced us here," Aire said.

Not always easy

Nowadays, the couple's weekdays start at 5 a.m. and don't end until midnight. Some days, they may be up as early as 4 a.m.

"There have certainly been harder moments," Aire admitted. "But as my father used to say, if it can't be done one way, it can always be done another."

Weekends give the Väärsis time off together, she added, and keeping on top of everyone's schedules helps.

In the Mulgimaa region, Aire and Riho Väärsi's family converted an old schoolhouse into a home and took over running a staple local cafeteria. Source: ERR

The family recently also got to check one dream off their bucket list by traveling together to Egypt, a year-long effort that involved all eight children helping to save and prepare.

"You have to be persistent in reaching your goals, and when you keep your eye on the prize, you just keep moving toward it," Aire said.

"The most important thing is to be true to yourself," added Riho. "The rest will take care of itself."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!