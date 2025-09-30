Gallery: Tallinn Design Festival opens in Krull Quarter

On Monday, the 20th annual Tallinn Design Festival got underway in the city's Krull Quarter.

For two decades, Tallinn Design Festival has focused on design culture, future materials, innovation, sustainability, artificial intelligence, green design and social spaces. This year's 20th anniversary edition program will feature nearly 100 diverse events, many exploring how design can enrich everyone's lives, creating a world where design based on caring and humanity is the norm, not the exception.



The Festival is based on four pillars: debates and exhibitions on the future of design for professionals and students; community-engaging events; a rich satellite program; and design commerce.

The theme of this year's festival is "Design For All."

The 2025 Tallinn Design Festival began on Monday, September 29 and continues until Sunday, October 5.

More information about this year's Tallinn Design Festival is available here.

