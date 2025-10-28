X!

Court to decide on Kuusemaa's early release in November

Tuesday's live-linked hearing at the Harju County Court, into the requested early release of Kairi Kuusemaa.
Tuesday's live-linked hearing at the Harju County Court, into the requested early release of Kairi Kuusemaa. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A ruling is set to be made in November over the requested early release of a woman convicted of killing her newborn child.

The first-tier Harju County Court on Tuesday heard the appeal issued on behalf of Kairi Kuusemaa, found guilty of the 2024 killing of the newborn infant.

The early release if granted would see her released under electronic tagging surveillance.

Harju County Court said a hearing was held on Tuesday to question the detainee, via video link.

Kuusemaa has been in custody since March 2024, initially in Morocco, where she had fled after the killing, and subsequently in her home country after being extradited.

Tuesday's live-linked hearing at the Harju County Court, into the requested early release of Kairi Kuusemaa. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

A final, second-tier circuit court judgment sentenced Kuusemaa to three years and nine months in prison for the murder. In August, the Supreme Court declined to hear Kuusemaa's appeal, meaning the circuit court conviction remained in place.

The early release ruling is set for November 7.

The deceased infant was found at a farmstead in the village of Suure-Lähtru, Lääne County, in February 2024, after the body had been retrieved from the forest by a pet dog.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

