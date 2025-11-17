Prime minister: Estonia condemns Polish railway sabotage

X!

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Estonia stands in solidarity with Poland after an "unprecedented act of sabotage" on its railway line on Sunday.

A train line linking the Polish capital, Warsaw, to the eastern city of Lublin and Ukraine was blown up on Sunday, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday. Authorities say they are certain the damage, near the village of Mika, is the result of a planned attack, Politico Europe reported.

Tusk called the incident "an unprecedented act of sabotage" that targets the "security of the Polish state and its civilians."

"We will catch the perpetrators, whoever they are," he added.

Michal wrote on social media that Estonia stands with Poland, "strongly condemning the sabotage".

He said the Warsaw–Lublin line, one of the country's busiest routes, is vital for supporting Ukraine.

"Those behind hostile acts against EU and NATO members must be exposed. Our response must be united," he wrote.

Editor: Helen Wright

