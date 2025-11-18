Estonian FM to US Congress: Russia to escalate 'hybrid campaign,' West needs a unified response

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna told a special commission of the U.S. Congress on Monday that Russia's 'hybrid campaign' is expected to "intensify" and must be met with a strong and unified response from the West.

Tsahkna spoke about deterrence on NATO's eastern flank at the Helsinki Commission, a U.S. government commission that promotes human rights, military security, and economic cooperation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said foreign witnesses are rarely invited to testify before Congress, and Tsahkna's invitation was "a testament to the trust placed in Estonia's perspective and the desire to hear it".

The minister listed examples of Russia's "shadow war" against Estonia and NATO allies, such as the 12-minute airspace violation by Russian military jets in Estonian airspace, Russian naval and air activity escorting shadow fleet vessels in the Baltic Sea, GPS interference, and the removal of border markers from the Narva River. He said there have been 83 airspace violations since 2003.

"These incidents form part of a wider pattern in which Russia has violated NATO Allies' airspace, carried out acts of sabotage and vandalism, arson, election interference, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns, and exploited migration pressure," Tsahkna told the hearing, which took place on the day Poland said its railway tracks had been sabotaged.

"Russian antagonism knows no borders. We expect Russia's hybrid campaign to only increase in intensity and impudence," he continued.

The minister pointed out that Russia's activities in Ukraine are not slowing down domestic reforms, which he called "massive."

"Despite all the Russian casualties in Ukraine, the size of the Russian military is growing. Any outcome in Ukraine favourable to Russia will certainly result in greater Russian military presence at NATO's eastern front," he said.

Tsahkna said reforms are expected to put more troops along Russia's border with Finland and the Baltic states in the next two to three years than were there before the start of the full-scale invasion. Estonian and other officials on the eastern flank said after the start of the full-scale invasion that Russia would be able to rebuild its armed forces in roughly five years.

The minister said NATO has acted resolutely in countering the Russian threat, agreeing on a new defence spending target and launching the missions Eastern Sentry and Baltic Sentry.

"Every Russian provocation must continue to be met with an even more determined and united response from the West," he said.

The Congressional hearing was chaired by Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Helsinki Commission. Fellow witnesses included Seth G. Jones and Peter Rough.

--

