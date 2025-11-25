Lääne-Viru County woman creates retro apartment museum after 'big clean-up'

Merike Õun, from Rakke, Lääne-Viru County, has built a 1980s-style retro apartment museum from a shipping container. Õun said she got the idea three years ago while doing a big clean-up.

"It all started three years ago when I was on sick leave. My mother, who is over 70, had been saying for a long time that we should start cleaning out the cupboards. I was always too busy, but while I was on sick leave, I thought it was the right time."

While cleaning, Õun came up with the idea of creating a retro home museum in the yard that people could come and see.

"Since I work with elderly people, I thought I could bring them some joy and organize fun retro events for them," said Õun. "It reminds me of my childhood."

The retro apartment museum in Lääne-Viru County. Source: ERR

In the apartment, a children's room is connected to the bedroom. The wardrobe contains an impressive collection of dresses, clothes, hats and shoes.

Most of the items in Õun's retro collection are either brand new or have been worn very little. "They were kept behind glass," Õun said, referring to the toys.

Õun now has plans to build a retro kitchen next to the current museum.

