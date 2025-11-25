X!

Baltic parliament speakers call on Europe, Ukraine and US to work together for peace

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar.
Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar. Source: Erik Peinar/riigikogu
Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Daiga Mieriņa and Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Juozas Olekas have signed a joint declaration calling on Europe, Ukraine and the United States to work together to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The three Baltic parliamentary speakers say that Russia's war of aggression – and the peace that follows – will shape European security for generations and touch the existential interests of all Europeans.

"Peace cannot be won by appeasing the aggressor; it requires firm pressure on Russia and steadfast support for Ukraine. If territories can be gained and borders changed by force, no one is secure," the joint statement reads.

The speakers went on to say that peace negotiations cannot start with Ukraine being forced to accept Russian demands.

"Europe will never recognize claims that extend Russia's influence beyond its borders. Any agreement must focus on ending the war, securing Ukraine's future, and providing credible security guarantees backed by real forces," they wrote.

In their joint statement, Hussar, Mieriņa and OIekas also emphasized that there must be no impunity for crimes committed, and that the Ukrainian children deported by Russia must be returned home.

"Russia cannot have a veto over Ukraine's right to choose its path – be it to the European Union or NATO," the statement continues.

The Baltic speakers additionally stressed that any talks have to begin with an immediate ceasefire. "Europe must stand united and resolute, ensuring that peace honors Ukraine's courage and is rooted in justice, law, and long-term security," the statement says.

On Monday, the chairs of Foreign Affairs Committees of European countries also made a joint statement declaring that a just and lasting peace cannot be achieved by yielding to the aggressor; Any agreement must instead be grounded in international law and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

That joint statement was initially signed by the Foreign Affairs Committee chairs of 20 countries and the European Parliament, with another three country representatives joining later. Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee signed the statement on behalf of Estonia.

The full text of the joint statement can be accessed here.

Editor: Michael Cole

