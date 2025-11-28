Estonian intel: Combat activity in Ukraine does not indicate peace is close

Based on the fighting, there is no reason to believe that peace in Ukraine is any closer than it was a month ago, said Col. Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces' Intelligence Center.

Speaking at the center's weekly press conference at the Ministry of Defense on Friday, the colonel summed up the events of the last week in Ukraine.

He said attention has mainly focused on peace plans proposed by the United States and the European Union and the analysis of their various points.

"At the same time, there is absolutely no indication from the aggression on Ukrainian territory that we are any closer to peace than we were a month ago," Kiviselg said.

Russia continues its daily airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure, aiming to make the cold season as difficult as possible for Ukrainians and thereby indirectly put pressure on frontline units, he outlined.

"At the same time, the Ukrainians have carried out successful drone strikes deep into the Russian Federation. They have managed to penetrate into the heart of Russia and attack the Shatura thermal power plant in the Moscow region, which provides both heating and electricity to the Russian capital," Kiviselg said.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully hit Russian strategic targets in Taganrog, in Rostov Oblast, where aircraft repair and drone manufacturing facilities were attacked, the colonel said.

"As a result, successful attacks on such facilities are even more damaging to the Russian Air Force than disabling one or two individual aircraft," Kiviselg told the press conference.

30,000 Russian deaths

"Daily battles continue on the front, and over the course of November, Russian armed forces have lost an average of 350 soldiers killed per day, amounting to approximately 10,500 fatalities over the month," he said.

"In addition, there are the wounded and injured, typically estimated at a ratio of three for every one killed. Based on that calculation, Russia's total losses in November amount to roughly 30,000 personnel."

Kiviselg said this figure has been similar for some time.

"Russian forces have managed to capture approximately 430 square kilometers in November, which, when compared to the losses, equates to 22 soldiers killed per square kilometer," he said.

Ukraine hanging on to Pokrovsk

The Russian armed forces have not managed to capture any strategically significant settlements over the past week, the colonel said. Pokrovsk remains partially under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, although the area they hold continues to shrink.

"As of today, Ukrainian forces are still present in Pokrovsk and are carrying out so-called local counterattacks. There is still an ongoing cat-and-mouse game there," Kiviselg said.

There are also no reports of the complete fall of Kupiansk, located to the north, although the settlement remains under significant pressure from Russian forces, as does Huliaipole, about 100 kilometers southwest of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, Russia's air force has also carried out airspace violations: on November 24–25, two Russian drones entered Romanian airspace and six entered Moldovan airspace.

"This continues to demonstrate the Russian Federation's disregard for its neighbors," Kiviselg said.

--

