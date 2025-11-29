X!

Estonian businessman Oliver Kruuda wanted by police

News
Oliver Kruuda.
Oliver Kruuda. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Businessman Oliver Kruuda has been declared wanted by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) after evading authorities in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The Estonian police added Kruuda to their list of wanted persons on November 20. Authorities have been trying to determine his whereabouts but have been unable to make contact.

Hannes Kelt, head of cyber- and economic crimes at the Criminal Bureau of the PPA's North Prefecture, declined to share more details, but did note the case involves possible economic crime.

Oliver Kruuda has held majority stakes in several major companies, including AS Kalev, Rakvere Meat Processing Plant and Tallinna Piimatööstus AS.

In 2020, he was convicted by Harju District Court of providing false information on his 2015 and 2016 tax declarations. Later that year, he moved to Ireland.

In 2021, Tartu District Court declared Kruuda personally bankrupt. The bankruptcy petition was filed by businessman Marcel Vichmann's company Best Idea OÜ after Kruuda failed to pay a €15 million court-ordered debt.

Earlier this year, criminal proceedings involving Kruuda were closed after the statute of limitations expired.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

