Electricity price in Estonia to rise above €400 per megawatt-hour Monday

Pylon at an Enefit Power plant.
Pylon at an Enefit Power plant. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Electricity prices in Estonia will peak at €429 per megawatt-hour on Monday.

This high will be seen across all three Baltic states. The average electricity price quoted on the Nord Pool will be nearly €150 per megawatt-hour for the day.

The price overnight was below the €100-mark and remains so until 8.45 a.m. It will rise to €132 per megawatt-hour, nearing €300 before midday.

After a drop in the afternoon, the price per megawatt-hour will be nearly €429. It will top out at €429 between 5.45 p.m. and 6 p.m.

From 8.15 p.m. the price will fall to €150, fluctuating around that level until 10:30 p.m. After that it will dip below €100.

While the peak level in Latvia and Lithuania will be the same as Estonia's, the average price for the day will be higher at €200 per megawatt-hour.

The Nord Pool exchange now quotes prices in 15-minute time segments.

Last week, the price of electricity in Estonia peaked at €483 per megawatt-hour, the highest level seen this winter so far.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Valner Väino

Electricity price in Estonia to rise above €400 per megawatt-hour Monday

