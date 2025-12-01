X!

Candles lit across Estonia on 1st Advent Sunday

News
Advent.
Advent. Source: AK
News

The first Advent Sunday of the year was marked over the weekend, with households across Estonia lighting candles to celebrate the occasion.

Worshippers at St. Mary's Cathedral (Tallinna Piiskoplik Toomkirik) in Tallinn wished each other a happy new year this weekend. According to the church calendar, the first Sunday of Advent marks the beginning of the new church year.

The time of waiting, or Advent, is marked on the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day.

"Each Advent somehow purifies and tells you that some things must be left behind to make room within yourself for something new. That is, for what is eternally enduring and lasting—love, hope, faith, and, of course, the ability to see beyond and into things that are invisible. There are things that remain eternal even through the temporal," said Dean Arho Tuhkru.

In the evening, Tallinners gathered beneath the Christmas tree on Raekoja plats to take home a flame from the lit candle. Those gathered said that celebrating is a family tradition.

"Traditions are often what hold a family together and provide the chance — if it's not possible otherwise — to come together during the holidays by following them," Anti told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

In Tartu, the traditional Christmas Village also opened on Sunday, complete with an ice rink.

In the evening, the Advent candle was lit on Raekoja plats, with performances by students of the Fa-Diees singing studio, followed by a concert by Maarja-Liis Ilus. Concerts will continue on the next three Sundays on the main square.

In Pärnu, the Advent season began with Christmas carols sung at Eliisabet Church, followed by a procession of Santas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:42

Nelli Differt taking a break from competitive fencing

14:14

Aimar Ventsel: How I visited Kazakhstan with the president

13:46

Social Democratic Party MP blasts finance minister's sarcastic US administration post

13:24

Toomas Lukk: Antarctica as both a climate laboratory and strategic playing field

12:58

Estonia urges Belgium, EU to free over €100 billion frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

12:46

Nobel prize-winning geneticist Svante Pääbo gives lecture at University of Tartu

12:34

Isamaa, Center sign Tallinn coalition agreement

12:21

Investors and companies quitting Tallinn stock exchange

11:44

NATO Exercise Freezing Winds brings Finnish and Estonian naval vessels to Hiiumaa

11:15

EDF colonel: Training conscripts with poor grasp of Estonian is much less efficient

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

29.11

Principals caught off guard by earlier start to Estonia's new school-age rule

30.11

Estonia's biggest ever rabbit show opens in Järva County

30.11

Number of post offices in Estonia to be nearly halved in 2026

29.11

Estonia narrows Navy ship talks to four firms

30.11

Businessman on wanted list: No need for 'state manhunt'

30.11

Gallery: Christmas tree lights illuminate Tallinn's Niguliste Museum

08:42

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

30.11

Rakvere church sets out road traffic signs advent display

28.11

Tallinn finds plenty wrong with newly renovated Lastekodu tänav

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo