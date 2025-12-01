Candles lit across Estonia on 1st Advent Sunday

The first Advent Sunday of the year was marked over the weekend, with households across Estonia lighting candles to celebrate the occasion.

Worshippers at St. Mary's Cathedral (Tallinna Piiskoplik Toomkirik) in Tallinn wished each other a happy new year this weekend. According to the church calendar, the first Sunday of Advent marks the beginning of the new church year.

The time of waiting, or Advent, is marked on the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day.

"Each Advent somehow purifies and tells you that some things must be left behind to make room within yourself for something new. That is, for what is eternally enduring and lasting—love, hope, faith, and, of course, the ability to see beyond and into things that are invisible. There are things that remain eternal even through the temporal," said Dean Arho Tuhkru.

In the evening, Tallinners gathered beneath the Christmas tree on Raekoja plats to take home a flame from the lit candle. Those gathered said that celebrating is a family tradition.

"Traditions are often what hold a family together and provide the chance — if it's not possible otherwise — to come together during the holidays by following them," Anti told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

In Tartu, the traditional Christmas Village also opened on Sunday, complete with an ice rink.

In the evening, the Advent candle was lit on Raekoja plats, with performances by students of the Fa-Diees singing studio, followed by a concert by Maarja-Liis Ilus. Concerts will continue on the next three Sundays on the main square.

In Pärnu, the Advent season began with Christmas carols sung at Eliisabet Church, followed by a procession of Santas.

