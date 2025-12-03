Estonia's new car sales fall 64% in November on year

In November, 1,184 new cars were sold in Estonia, down 64.3 percent from the same month in 2024 when sales had nearly doubled ahead of a new car tax.

So far this year, 11,872 new passenger cars have been sold in Estonia over 11 months, a 45.6 percent drop compared with the same period last year, the Estonian Association of Motor Vehicle Dealers and Service Companies (AMTEL) said.

Skoda remained the most popular car brand in November, with 171 units sold. Close behind were Toyota with 160 and Renault with 155. The top three models also came from these brands — consumers preferred the Skoda Octavia (79 sold), followed by the Renault Captur (70) and the Toyota RAV4 (56).

Hybrid vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds (62.6 percent) of total sales in November. Gasoline-powered cars made up 24.5 percent, while electric vehicles had a 5.5 percent share.

Commercial vehicle sales remained stable compared with previous months. In November, 280 new commercial vehicles were delivered to customers — 41.7 percent fewer than in November last year. A total of 2,922 new commercial vehicles have been sold so far this year, down 31.6 percent from the same period in 2024. The top-selling brands were Peugeot (71 units), Renault (58) and Toyota (22). Scania led the market for trucks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!