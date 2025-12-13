X!

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

News
A €100 bill.
A €100 bill. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia wants the EU to extend the exemption granted to it under the minimum tax directive.

The European Union's minimum tax directive stipulates that multinational companies with a turnover exceeding €750 million should pay a minimum effective income tax rate of 15 percent.

The aim of the tax system proposed by the OECD is to combat tax havens that attract the headquarters of large international companies.

The U.S, has recently changed its stance on the plan and wants an exemption for its companies.

Estonia is also subject to an exemption, which allows small countries to postpone the introduction of the minimum tax until 2030.

Estonian Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said that a global tax system, which several large countries are not participating in, will ultimately only reduce Europe's competitiveness. However, the European Union has made it mandatory for its member states.

Estonia is seeking an extension to the exemption, which expires in 2030.

"In Estonia, we are already in a situation where everyone pays the required 15 percent tax burden," Ligi said.

"We are not a problem for the international system, but it is a problem for us if we have to implement this system. This concerns both the costs of businesses and the bureaucracy of tax administration. We cannot assess the pros and cons in detail, but there is practically nothing to gain from it, and there is a lot of trouble," he added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Joakim Klementi, Valner Väino

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

Youngsters in Jõhvi boost Estonian language skills while studying engineering

14:58

Tallinn tram lines 1, 2 and 5 back in action after technical issue Updated

14:40

Tartu City Museum's new exhibition explores history and culture of Emajõgi River

13:53

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

12:37

Ministry plans to allow 2,600 additional foreign workers annually beyond quotas

11:50

400 pigs miraculously survive after roof collapse at Viljandi County farm

11:00

Ida-Viru County marks out man-made places of interest with new signs

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

10:12

British trip-hop star Tricky among first acts announced for 2026 Station Narva festival

09:14

Parempoolsed expanding regional network ahead of next Riigikogu elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia gets a 'new' small island

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

11.12

KGB files trace Soviet targeting of Estonia's first president and top general

10:14

Estonian MPs' Dalai Lama visit marred by awkward drinking incident Updated

12.12

Elron to begin operating Tartu–Riga train services on January 12

12.12

Warmer oceans and ice-free seas give December in Estonia autumnal feel

12.12

Estonia's Riigikogu rejects plan to cut VAT on basic food to 9 percent

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

09.12

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

11.12

Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo