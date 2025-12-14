X!

2026 land tax forecast available to view online

The 2026 Land Tax forecast is now available to view on the Tax and Customs Board's website, and the agency is encouraging residents to take a look to avoid a surprise in the new year.

According to the preliminary data, 378,100 people will have to pay land tax in 2026.

Compared to 2025, there are approximately 21,200 new landowners and nearly 29,200 landowners whose previous tax liability has remained below €5 and will not pay any tax.

The agency's Riita Parksepp said landowners should review their data in the e-services environment.

"The aim of the land tax forecast is to let people know their estimated land tax liability for 2026. We will calculate the final tax liability and issue tax notices in February next year," said Parksepp.

The tax rates, tax increase limits, and possible tax incentives were agreed upon by local governments in October.

Upon logging into the e-services environment e-MTA, select Taxes – Land tax – Land tax notices and land data to see the 2026 land tax forecast. Estimated land tax amounts for cadastral units can be viewed by selecting Taxes – Land tax – Land tax forecast opens in a new tab.

See more information on the Tax and Customs Board's website.

Editor: Helen Wright

